Parisian theater cancels performances by comedian after comments about Zemmour and Bataclan

The Parisian theater Le Point Virgule condemned the comments of the comedian who indicated that he wanted to book “the Bataclan on November 13, 2015 in order to organize an evening meeting between Eric Zemmour and his audience” if he had “a travel machine in the weather”.

His words created controversy on social networks and caused a reaction among political figures of the far right. On Instagram, comedian Gaëtan Matis published a message at the end of the week indicating that if he had “a time machine”, he “would book the Bataclan for the evening of November 13, 2015 in order to organize a evening meeting between Eric Zemmour and his audience “. After eliciting many reactions, the post was deleted.





As a result, Le Point Virgule, the Parisian theater where Gaëtan Matis was to perform on Sunday and Monday, said Sunday evening on Twitter condemning the comments of the comedian and canceling his performances. A decision taken after the theater teams had received “threats, insults and verbal violence”.

“This joke is just a joke”

Jean-Marc Dumontet, the owner of the Point Virgule room, also condemned “the words of Gaëtan Matis and his call for unbearable violence in a democracy”.

“I refuse the violence of Zemmour’s words and his calls for hatred as I refuse that of some of his opponents,” added the producer of Parisian shows.

Gaëtan Matis finally returned to his words on Sunday afternoon on Instagram. “I would like to apologize to the victims of the attacks and their families” he wrote, considering that “this joke is only a joke and absolutely not a political comment”.