Parisians judge their city to be dirtier, poll shows

Fight against incivility, maintenance, rat extermination … Parisians have an overwhelmingly unfavorable perception of the action of the City of Paris in terms of cleanliness, reveals an Ifop survey.

The Union Parisienne collective, which brings together several associations of residents hostile to the action of Anne Hidalgo, called for demonstrations this Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. under the windows of the Town Hall. And reveals for the occasion the results of an Ifop poll on the perception that Parisians have of the state of the city. Thus according to the opinion institute, 78% of the inhabitants of the Parisian agglomeration consider that Paris is a dirty city. This proportion is 25 points higher than the responses obtained in 1991, at the end of the Chirac years, when only 53% of respondents shared this opinion. In 1974, 72% thought so. And when we question Parisians alone today, the number of those who find their city dirty climbs to 84%.

In detail, only a very small part of the inhabitants of the agglomeration (2%) today judge the city “very clean“, When 30% of them, on the other hand, judge it”very dirty“. Notoriously, if the proportion of dissatisfied voters is obviously very high among voters who voted for Rachida Dati in the last municipal elections (93%), it remains significant among Anne Hidalgo voters, 41% of whom today say they are not satisfied with her action in terms of cleanliness and maintenance of the city. An opinion shared primarily by the inhabitants of the southern districts (78%) and central (76%) of the capital, but which is less widespread in western Paris (61%).

And if the inhabitants of the agglomeration are overwhelmingly in agreement on the observation, they are however divided on the solutions to be brought to the phenomenon. Only one of them seems to elicit a fairly large consensus: the multiplication of fines for incivility, which appears “priority»In the eyes of 69% of them (they were 42% to think so in 1974 and 58% in 1991).

