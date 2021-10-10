Patrick Sébastien has it bad: his scathing tackle against Nagui and his audience flop

Recently interviewed by Ciné Télé Revue, Patrick Sébastien was not kind, neither with Nagui nor with his show The Artist.

A bitter failure that he could only notice. For several decades, Patrick Sebastien has been a leading figure in public service. Ousted from France 2 in 2018 and after having bowed out the following year, the former host of Largest Cabaret in the World can only be disappointed to see that Nagui, another star presenter of France Télévisions, struggles to make the channel happy. Indeed, his new show The Artistis far from a success. “There are people who make 6% of audience and who can continue to make television. Nagui, he can crash, attract less than 1 million viewers, he will always be there“, first said the former face of Happiness years from the Belgian site Ciné Télé Revue.

“We are however on the public service, it’s made with people’s money. But there is something that escapes the law.” Patrick Sebastien does not only attack the program of Nagui. He does not hesitate to tap on the management of the France Televisions group. “There is a guy called Takis Candilis who worked at Banijay and who became number 2 of France Télévisions “, he continued. “He cleans up my programs to put on programs from Banijay. I was one of the people who got fired. And he then went back to Banijay. Is it legal? It’s incredible.“

Patrick Sébastien: “it’s discrimination!”

Patrick Sebastien, still resentful of being kicked out? Anyway, his fate remains a trauma. He therefore shoots red balls on the president of France Televisions, as he has already been able to do on numerous occasions. “It’s like me when I found myself in Delphine Ernotte’s sights as a white man over 50 years old, it’s discrimination ! “ I have to say that his ousting would have been brutal. “We are not allowed to fire someone for their age or their skin color. Delphine Ernotte, I saw her ten minutes, in five years. And when they fired me, they didn’t even talk to me.“The pain remains.

