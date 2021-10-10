People. Severely burned a year ago, Olivier Rousteing reveals the truth and his “shame”

The 36-year-old French stylist posted a long message in English on Saturday night on his Instagram account, which has 7 million subscribers.

I now feel ready to share this. I hid it for too long

The star fashion designer Olivier Rousteing (Balmain) told, shocking photo to prove it, to have been seriously burned a year ago in the explosion of his chimney, and to have hidden it by “shame” in an environment where “the obsession with perfection” reigns.

“I woke up the next day”

The text is accompanied by a spectacular photo: his torso, arms and the top of his head are covered with gauze bandages and he has burn marks on his face.

“Exactly a year ago, the fireplace in my house exploded. I woke up the next morning at Saint-Louis hospital in Paris,” he says.

“I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible, trying to keep it a secret with my teams and my friends for too long,” he continues.

To be honest, I don’t really know why I was so ashamed, maybe this obsession with perfection that fashion is known for, and my own insecurities. Olivier Rousteing



Balmain Star

Rousteing, who now claims to be “cured” and even speaks of “rebirth”, says he “worked day and night to forget and create (his) collections”. He says he “hid (his) scars with masks, turtlenecks, long sleeves and even rings on all (his) fingers during numerous interviews and photo shoots”.

I realized the power of social media was to only reveal what you want to show Olivier Rousteing

“Allow us to create our own story, which avoids what we don’t want to see or show: it’s our new world”.

Olivier Rousteing, who has been artistic director of Balmain for 10 years, made this revelation ten days after his last show, September 29 for the week of women’s ready-to-wear in Paris, Fashion Week.

“Wonder Boy”

He had then paraded the stars of the catwalks of the 90s, Naomi Campbell, Carla Bruni, alongside whom he came to greet at the end, visibly in shape.