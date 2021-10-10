People who contract Covid-19 and the flu at the same time are twice as likely to die

According to the British Health Security Agency (UKHSA), people who catch the flu and Covid-19 at the same time are “twice as likely to die”.

While winter and the viruses that accompany it are fast approaching, the Health Security Agency has warned the British of the risks they still run, the Covid-19 having not yet completely disappeared.

an unpredictable winter

“I think next winter is uncertain,” said Dr. Jenny Harries, director of the UKHSA, at the microphone of Sky News. “This is not a prediction, it is uncertain. But we know flu cases were at their lowest last year so immunity and strain are more hit and miss, ”she explained.

According to Jenny Harries, who says that “in the past five years, around 11,000 people have died of the flu,” the disease could have several different strains this year. And the circulation of these variants of the flu coupled with that of Covid-19 could be fatal for thousands of people: “There are always risks of catching both. [maladies]. And if that happens to you, preliminary data indicates that you are twice as likely to die as if you only contract Covid-19 ”.





To protect yourself from both diseases, the director of the UKHSA advises getting vaccinated against both Covid-19 and influenza, whose vaccine developed for this season can protect against four different variants. “But of course, continue to respect the hygiene rules that we have put in place throughout the Covid epidemic,” she concluded.