Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton) sublime winner in crop-top facing Léna Situations for Canneséries

For its fourth edition, Canneséries is off to a flying start. At 7 p.m. sharp, the Cannes festival dedicated to fiction unfolded its pink carpet, while putting several women in the spotlight. The awesome Connie Britton (American Horror Story, Nashville, Dirty John…) received the Icon Award from the magazine Variety, under an audience of personalities.

Phoebe Dynevor, propelled world star by The Bridgertons Chronicle (Netflix), received the magazine’s Rising Star Award Madame Figaro. She caused a sensation by striking a pose with a crop top under a pantsuit set. Laurie Nunn, creator and writer of the series Sex Education (Netflix), won the Media Engagement Award Konbini. Season 2 of the series Valid (Canal) by Franck Gastambide was screened in preview and in the presence of the main actors, thus officially opening the festival.





This year, a jury chaired by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister in Game Of Thrones), director Naidra Ayadi, screenwriter Salvatore Esposito, director Sigal Avin and composer Marco Prince will have to choose which of the ten competing series will get the ultimate prize.

On Friday, many personalities were present, like Laetitia Kerfa (Valid), Lula Cotton, Marie Roussin, Carole Dechantre, Léna Sparkling Situations in a silver dress, Xavier Delarue, Elsa Esnoult, Tom Schacht, Cathy Andrieu, Philippe Vasseur, Saidou Camara, Fleur Pellerin, president of the festival, ana Crosa and Andres Proano Mattioli, Albin Lewi, Rose Mett, founder of the house Torrente, Ornella Fleury, Arthur Mazet, Louis Peres, Stella Almondo, Nathalie Bijou, Omar Mebrouk, Dominique Desseigne, Quoc Dang Tran, Thomas Chomel, Guillaume Labbe, Julia Atman, Kleofina Pnishi, Laurie Cholewa, Carla Guigno or even David Lisnard, the mayor of Cannes.