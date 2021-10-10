Photo of the day: Jacques Pérez, the emblematic photographer of Tunisia



Today’s photo Saturday, October 9, 2021 is that of the great Tunisian artist photographer Jacques Pérez in his Hafsia district in Tunis, which will be exhibited from the 8th to the 30th of the current month at the Palais Kheireddine, Museum of the city of Tunis, more than 80 of his photographic works, in direct contact with the history of Tunisia.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, “Souvenirs before oblivion… Photograph of Jacques Pérez”, a documentary film directed by Saïd Kasmi and co-written with Frédéric Mitterrand, “La Tunisie de Jacques Pérez”, will be screened on Fridays 15, 22 and October 29 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. This exhibition benefited from the support of the French Embassy in Tunisia and the Service for Cooperation and Cultural Action.

From a Tunisian father and a German mother, Jacques Pérez is the wise witness to the soul and the history of his country, through his photographs. Traveling through eras, populations, places, retracing human activities, he gives Tunisia a real and fair image.





National Prize for Culture of the Republic of Tunisia, Knight of Arts and Letters of the French Republic, he has influenced several generations of professionals and amateurs. Its collections have been acquired internationally, by institutions as prestigious as Unesco, the Aga Khan Foundation, the National Library of France, the Arab World Institute, the Palestinian National Museum, the European House of Photography, or the Tunisian Ministry of Culture. He is also one of the founders of the Tunisian Cinémathèque.

According to his words, his career was forged naturally. At no time has the great photographer established a career plan. As a photographer he was very versatile. From monuments to landscapes, including portraits, nothing escapes its objective. On the other hand, he prefers to take a photo of the human being, and this comes down above all to his love for contact with people, for human exchange, the link with others …

In one of his interviews and in response to a question “Do you have any projects in progress? », He said« to wake up the next day, to watch… my mother told me that at birth, my first instinct was to open my eyes wide under the dazzling white light of the delivery room… the sage -Woman then cried out as long as this child is not blind ”, it is missed, the artist said ironically.

