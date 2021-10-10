Pierre Arditi’s rant at the words of Cyril Hanouna

Cyril Hanouna was the guest of Laurent Ruquier and Léa Salamé in the show We are live this Saturday, October 9, on the occasion of the release of his book “What the French told me” (Fayard editions), co-written with Christophe Barbier. Léa Salamé returns to a passage from the book stating that it was necessary give voice to everyone, conspirators and extremists, in order to “understand and contradict them”.

The presenter decides to take the example of Jean Messiha, a former executive of the National Rally frequently invited on the show Do not touch My TV, who continues to say extreme things. To which Cyril Hanouna replies: “Jean Messiha today, he’s no longer a politician in people’s minds, he’s a showman. Are we going to vote for a showman tomorrow? I am not sure”.





Words that make Pierre Arditi react, also invited on the set. “We don’t know, but it’s all the rage right now. We have the heroes we deserve. We can fight against that. Personally, I would rather have a tendency to fight against that. Leave that to the actors, it’s their job, they do it a lot better than those people who are in politics and who think it’s okay to play politics by going to TV shows“.

The 77-year-old actor continues to talk about politicians: “We don’t ask them to go to television shows, they are asked to solve problems so that men and women are doing less badly or better. The rest, we have absolutely nothing to give a fuck. It exasperates me to the last degree, I’m sick of it“, slice the actor.

