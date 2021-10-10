More

    Pierre Ménès corrected by Estelle Denis when he claims to have been sidelined “because of social networks” (VIDEO)

    Despite the various testimonies accusing him of sexual harassment (in the documentary I’m not a bitch, I’m a journalist), racism and sexism (towards Alice Belaïdi) but also homophobia and moral harassment (targeting his ex-assistant who lodged a complaint in December 2019), Pierre Ménès continues to defend his honor.

    The sports consultant was invited on the set ofEstelle Midi hosted by Estelle Denis on RMC and RMC Story this Friday, October 8. After attacking Hervé Matoux several times in the media, this time he targeted the one who invited him to respond to the accusations last March in Do not touch My TV, namely Cyril Hanouna. While the former columnist of TPMP Thierry Moreau reproached him for having had trouble apologizing and acknowledging his wrongs publicly at the start of the controversy, Pierre Ménès retorted: “I don’t wish you had something like that hit your face overnight! It happens on Sunday at 6 p.m. and 25 hours later, you find yourself facing Hanouna and his prosecutors to justify you! You’ve done enough to understand! I didn’t want to do this show!“Thierry Moreau insisted by recalling that the sports journalist had taken eight days before publishing a press release expressing regret.

    Pierre Ménès also rejected the fault on … social networks. Declaring to have been “at worst“For seven months, the latter confided that he went so far as to think, for a brief moment, of ending his life. A terrible thought that came to them because of the messages posted about him on social networks. But he seemed to have forgotten that the scandal had arisen because of his behavior and even positioned himself as a victim. “Less than five years ago, you fought like a dog to survive, it’s not to end it because of the hatred of social networks. Because ultimately, on arrival, what is this story? It is the hatred of social networks. The hatred and cowardice of social media“, he said, causing the surprise of Estelle Denis.”Well, it’s not just that, anyway, Pierre!“, reacted the host, trying to refer him to his controversial acts.”Ah well me, uh, I lived it only like that“, replied Pierre Ménès. When his interlocutor reminded him that he had been sidelined by Canal +, the latter denied any responsibility:”Yes, but why was Canal + sidelined? Because of social networks!“. Statements that shocked many Internet users. The excerpt is available below.


