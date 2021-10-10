Pierre Mignoni (Lyon), after the victory in Biarritz: “Important to put things back in order”

Pierre Mignoni (LOU manager, after the victory in Biarritz) : “It was important to put things back in order. As expected, I made some changes. But I told everyone that if you want to achieve something in this Championship, you have to take a step forward, that no one feels settled or you still won’t end up paying for it. This match was as important as the one against UBB (winner in Lyon 20-15 on Matchday 5) and the next against Toulouse. We had a good start, they came back and we could have gotten out of the match, we also panicked a little at the end of the first period. But Baptiste’s essay tipped us on the right side. “