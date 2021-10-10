Pierre Mignoni (Lyon), after the victory in Biarritz: “Important to put things back in order”

Pierre Mignoni (LOU manager, after the victory in Biarritz) : “It was important to put things back in order. As expected, I made some changes. But I told everyone that if you want to achieve something in this Championship, you have to take a step forward, that no one feels settled or you still won’t end up paying for it. This match was as important as the one against UBB (winner in Lyon 20-15 on Matchday 5) and the next against Toulouse. We had a good start, they came back and we could have gotten out of the match, we also panicked a little at the end of the first period. But Baptiste’s essay tipped us on the right side. “
Baptiste Couilloud (LOU): “We were very happy after the defeat against Bordeaux and we came to look for a result. Our start did us a lot of good, we took the score very quickly. It is a real collective satisfaction. And personally, a great moment for me, for my brother, for my family. “.
Steffon Armitage (BO captain): ” I am disgusted. I don’t want to look for excuses, talk about fatigue or whatever. The truth is that we came across a team that wanted more than us. It wasn’t us in the field. We know that all the matches are tough, we take them one after the other because we don’t want to choose our matches. We will meet again on Monday and we will work, work to come back stronger. We cannot stay four days on this failure, we must switch to the next one ”.