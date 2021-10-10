Pierre Perret in the sights of a First Lady!

Pierre Perret is a pillar of French music. For decades, his songs have enjoyed phenomenal success. So much so that some of his titles have become classics: Open the Bird Cage, Lily, The Pretty Holiday Camps … However, some high society figures have not always been enthusiastic about his work. Like a First Lady, as Pierre Perret tells it opposite Nikos Aliagas in 50 ‘Inside, this Saturday, October 9.

While his career was successful from his first title Les jolies colonies de vacances, everything could have ended there because of Yvonne de Gaulle, the wife of the President at the time. And for good reason, the latter asked for a ban on broadcasting this music. According to Pierre Perret, 87, it’s because she “surely was not brought up with the words of this song. […] Peeing in the sink, she never had to pee … “The story went even further since the First Lady” had telephoned Roland Dhordain who was the boss at France Inter. He was a friend. The Summer Camps were number 1 and went everywhere, everywhere. And he calls me and says: ‘say so I’m pissed off, I just got a bigophone hit, it’s Mme De Gaulle, she says to me’ we would be grateful if you don’t broadcast this song that we consider as the shame of France ‘. “An anecdote to which Nikos Aliagas reacted by saying:” You are starting your (…)





