Pierre Perret moved by evoking his parents: “My parents were benevolent”

Guest in 50’Inside on TF1, Saturday October 9, 2021, Pierre Perret made tender confidences about his parents. Facing Nikos Aliagas, the father of the family was the guest of the portrait in five dates. The opportunity for the latter to return to the most significant moments of his brilliant career.

After watching a sequence during which the singer had returned to his native land, namely Castelsarrasin (Tarn-et-Garonne), the latter was taken to emotion by evoking his parents. Questioned by Nikos Aliagas, Pierre Perret first returned to the reasons that previously prevented him from singing in Castelsarrasin. “The previous mayor didn’t like me“, he explained, amused. And to continue:”It was all my roots there, I really lived in Castelsarrasin all my childhood which was marked above all by my parents who were kind and my grandmother.“





A complicated family life

During his interview, the 87-year-old singer did not hesitate to return to one of the most significant moments of his career. “In 1968 my parents, fortunately both were still there, I did the Olympia for the first time in the headliner (…) For three weeks it was closed and the first day they were at the first row both“, he recalled. Happy to have made his parents proud, Pierre Perret was very moved by evoking this beautiful memory.”Well, at least I knew that, that’s it“, he then concluded, not without emotion.

Rare words from Pierre Perret who rarely confides in his family lately. Guest in The moment of luxury on Non Stop People last June, the singer had shared the many conflicts he had with his children. “I never talk about my family. First because they don’t like … and neither do I.“, he explained. An answer which has the merit of being clear.