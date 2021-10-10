Plane carrying civilian paratroopers crashes in central Russia

The wreckage of the L-410 plane at the crash site near the town of Menzelinsk, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia on October 10, 2021. RUSSIA’S EMERGENCIES MINISTRY / VIA REUTERS

A plane carrying civilian paratroopers crashed in central Russia on Sunday (October 10), the emergency ministry said. killing sixteen. “Six people were rescued, sixteen were found without sign of life”, the ministry announced on Telegram.

The plane, manufactured in the Czech Republic and type L-410, crashed at 8:23 a.m. (Paris time) in the Republic of Tatarstan, with twenty-two people on board. It broke in two under the impact, according to images transmitted by the ministry. The survivors were hospitalized and one of them is found “In serious condition”, according to RIA Novosti, who quotes a source at the local health ministry.





Screenshot of a video of the accident, October 10, 2021. RUSSIA’S EMERGENCIES MINISTRY / VIA REUTERS

According to the Interfax news agency, the plane belonged to a local club of the paramilitary organization Dosaaf, the voluntary society of assistance to the army, the air force and the navy.

Russia, long known for its numerous accidents, has significantly improved its aviation safety since the 2000s, but accidents still occur quite frequently, especially in sparsely populated areas such as the Far East.