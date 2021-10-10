plumage and ramage go hand in hand

At the end of his career, the Lexus NX gets a makeover. But its improvements are not only aesthetic: it now gains the plug-in hybrid powertrain that it so lacked.

Launched in the brand’s catalog in 2014, the Lexus NX was a real weapon of conquest for the Japanese brand, which could no longer count only on its sedans to find a place in Europe. Entering the compact SUV segment, it offered an exotic style and a hybrid engine faithful to the reputation of Lexus.

But times are changing and demand is changing: in the segment, plug-in hybrids are on the rise. And if Lexus seems to arrive late in the middle, the new NX 450h + is presented in a completed form and finally presents an engine to live up to its premium claims.

Consistent mechanics

Under its softened dress but evolving in continuity, the Lexus NX hides the TNGA-K platform already known on the Toyota RAV4 or Suzuki Across. And like its two Japanese cousins, it carries the same mechanical endowment with the 190 hp 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated thermal engine with record efficiency of 41%, and two electric motors: one is placed at the front and in direct drive. with the running gear, the other and thrown back.

But Lexus has made the effort to make some changes to allow the whole to offer power and character in line with the image of the SUV. Without giving further details, the brand only announces that the system is more voluntary than that of the Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid in order to offer more response to acceleration. Also, this mechanism climbs by only 3 hp to reach a value of 309 hp.

These improvements seem especially necessary to allow the Lexus NX 450h + to keep its head high in terms of performance due to its heavier weight (1,990 kg empty). But not enough to transform the NX into the king of the Autobahn: its top speed is limited to 200 km / h and on the exercise of 0-100 km / h, it is barely more lazy with a value of 6 , 3 s against 6.0 s on the Toyota RAV4. There are only times where it makes up for it, where we noted an 80-120 km / h in 4.7 s. That is to say a stopwatch which is between that of an Across (4.0 s) and a RAV4 (5.0 s) on the same exercises.

Remarkable sobriety

And although the performances are very slightly slashed by the weight, they remain at the height of what one expects from an SUV of this standard, and much more explosive than aboard the NX 350h with simple hybrid engine. On the other hand, consumption is not soaring contrary to what the technical sheet might suggest. During our test, the Lexus NX 450h + admitted an average consumption of 6.2 l / 100 km on a mixed route and nearly 7.5 l / 100 km on the highway. That is to say levels similar to its half-brothers, but also to those of the NX 350h.

This is the benefit of hybrid management that works, drum roll, as on a so-called full-hybrid vehicle: when the powertrain does not need to use all the engine power, it continually recharges the battery. This does not benefit the overall average, but saves the furniture when the 18.1 kWh battery (Lexus does not report usable capacity) is dead. Or almost, since it retains a consistent reserve of energy. Battery empty or full, the system therefore always promises the same consumption and behaves like that of the Lexus NX 350h.

One of the kings of electric autonomy

On the other hand, and this is the whole point of a plug-in hybrid, the 450h + can operate in fully electric mode. And the promised autonomies have something to attract attention, just like the one we have seen in reality. Announcing up to 69 km of autonomy in the combined cycle, or even 98 km on an urban cycle, we were able to drive 62.2 km without consuming a drop of gasoline. With a little more attention to driving, it is therefore possible to achieve the claimed mixed value.





In terms of recharging, the 450h + comes with a 6.6 kW AC charger as standard. This is in the high category average, and necessary for the size of the battery. It takes 2h45 to refuel on the correct terminal or nearly 10h on a domestic outlet.

He prefers the highway to the road

For the rest, the Lexus NX 450h + does not have to be ashamed in the premium SUV segment. The operation of its transmission is certainly confusing during acceleration, but its runaway seems much better controlled and contained than before. And this thanks to a sophisticated soundproofing, which removes the occupants from the environment.

If its technical sheet is tempting, it is all about comfort and hardly likes to be heckled: the hesitant braking and the damping sometimes perfectible on irregularities with notable trepidations does not allow to adopt a sporting rhythm. On this last point, however, the picture improves significantly in the F-Sport Executive finish, the only one to provide the controlled suspension which eliminates all irregularities and offers acceptable body support. The behavior then goes up a notch and fans of dynamic driving will find their account.

More tech on board

It is undoubtedly the choice to make to make the most of the interior of the new NX, completely redesigned and with a refined atmosphere. Regulars will quickly notice the appearance of a new rather bright 14-inch central touch screen, which frees the center console from the too many buttons present on the previous version. The ergonomics then seem much better thought out.

Except that by adopting tactile keys, the Lexus NX complicates the task of users. This is particularly the case when it comes to deactivating certain driving aids such as the lane departure warning (intrusive on small roads), where the buttons positioned on the steering wheel. These offer several functions: you must watch the reminder in the head-up display and scratch your head a little to adjust the cruise control, for example.

In terms of roominess, no bad surprises: the Lexus NX retains the level of its predecessor. And thanks to its battery housed under the floor, it does not eat up the boot space (with a capacity of 550 l) or the tank (55 l) as is often the case with plug-in hybrids.

This is the engine he needed

The plug-in hybrid engine is necessary in order to ensure a smooth transition for a certain clientele, in particular professionals, not yet ready to take the plunge towards all-electric. But if one wondered about the consistency of this technical choice aboard a Toyota RAV4 or Suzuki Across, it is perfectly suited to the Lexus NX 450h +: taking advantage of a power in line with its standing, it offers it the possibility of ” evolve for a long time in all electric and highlight its comfort, softness and soundproofing. Also, it has the advantage of being just as sober as the full-hybrid version from which it technically derives.

And the question no longer arises when making a choice: the plug-in hybrid version claims “only” € 4,000 more than the 350h on the high finishes. Available from € 61,490, the NX 450h + climbs to € 71,990 in its top-of-the-range F-Sport Executive finish.

Lexus NX plug-in hybrid test: the results

Consumption always under control

Smoothness of operation

Satisfying behavior

Silence on board

Absolutely high tariff schedule

Irregular braking consistency

Some ergonomic details

High driving position