Goals: Ronaldo (37e), Cast iron (48e) and Silva (90e)

Tell the Qataris that Portugal is seasoned.

Already opposed last month in Hungary, the Portuguese and Qataris met in Almancil this Saturday. The Selecção won again, and guess who scored? Just voted Premier League player of the month, Cristiano Ronaldo has planted his 112e goal on the occasion of his 181e cape. On a cross from the very active Diogo Dalot, Bassam Al Rawi missed out, and CR7 only had to push the ball into the net (37e). Half time and then leaves, the star having given up his place to save himself for the reception of Luxembourg on Tuesday.

José Fonte made the break as soon as he returned from the locker room following a header from William Carvalho rejected by the goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb (48e). For his first selection, Rafael Leão found the crossbar (81e) and the post (87e). He ended up offering an assist to André Silva, scorer with a pretty uncrossed header (90e). Not much to remember from Qatar, which has only struck three times.





Another year of work to avoid passing for zeros.

Portugal (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa – Dalot, Danilo, Fonte, Nuno Mendes (Semedo, 46e) – Mario (Moutinho, 71e), Carvalho (Palhinha, 61e), Matheus (Fernandes, 71e) – Ronaldo (Leão, 46e), Silva, Guedes (Bernardo, 61e). Breeder: Fernando Santos.

Qatar (5-4-1): Al Sheeb – Ahmed, Hassan, Al Rawi, Salman, Miguel – Afif, Hatem, Boudiaf (Madibo, 76e), Al Haidos (Al Harak, 71e) – Almoez (Abdurisag, 76e). Breeder: Félix Sánchez.

QB