Premier League – Gerrard, Conte, Icardi, Coutinho, Lingard … The first rumors after the takeover of Newcastle

Prepare to hear from Newcastle. New rich since its acquisition by a Saudi fund, formalized Thursday, the English club should invest very quickly in the transfer market, certainly this winter. And for good reason, the Magpies are currently in 19th place in the Premier League, with three small points and no victory since the start of the season.

Obviously, the first target is on the bench. The hours of Steve Bruce, who arrived on the Newcastle bench in 2019, are indeed numbered. It is no secret for anyone, and even less for him, who spoke about this in an interview with the Telegraph.

“I want to continue, I would love to have the chance to show new owners what I can do, but you have to be realistic and they might want a new manager to start things for them. New owners normally want a new manager . I’ve been here long enough to figure it out “, the 60-year-old technician said Thursday.

Premier League End of quarantine for Kanté, back to training Yesterday At 6:47 PM

Steve bruce Credit: Getty Images

Bruce should take the door, Gerrard or Lampard to replace him?

It is therefore not a surprise that the first big name associated with this Newcastle new look was that of a coach. And more precisely that of Antonio Conte, mentioned only a few hours after the announcement of the takeover by the Gazzetta dello Sport. But the Italian technician, who left Inter Milan after winning Serie A last season, is reportedly not interested in the project.

the Telegraph, for its part, evokes the tracks of two legends of English football: Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard. The first is free since being replaced by Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, the second is doing a very good job at the head of Glasgow Rangers. Other names a little less flashy are cited by the English press, by Paulo Fonseca (Daily Mirror) to Graham Potter (Daily Mail). All while Alan Shearer could become the club’s new ambassador.





Steven gerrard Credit: Eurosport

This is for the bench. And in the field? There too, rumors will multiply. There will be enough: Newcastle could spend more than 200 million euros to strengthen over the next three seasons without breaking the rules of financial fair play. Because as recalled by Times, the new Saudi owners want to make their club as important a team as PSG or Manchester City.

Recruits this winter, Coutinho and Icardi rumors

Even the two clubs mentioned did not start with Lionel Messi or Riyad Mahrez. And Newcastle will obviously have to go step by step. According to Daily Express, Burnley defender James Tarkowski and Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard would be targets for this winter. According to Sun, Magpies supporters would love to see Aaron Ramsey come out of Juventus.

Even more prestigious, the track leading to Philippe Coutinho could become thicker. To believe the Mirror, the representatives of the Brazilian would in any case have contacted the English club. In Italy, Calcio Mercato speaks for his part of an interest in the Parisian striker Mauro Icardi. More or less probable rumors, more or less accessible players. And that’s just the beginning…

Newcastle bought by a Saudi fund Credit: Eurosport

Premier League Scenes of jubilation but measured words: how Newcastle supporters experience the club’s redemption Yesterday At 13:43