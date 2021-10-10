President Tebboune demands from France “total respect for the Algerian state” after Emmanuel Macron’s words

A possible return of the Algerian ambassador to France is “Conditioned on total respect for the Algerian state” by Paris, said Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday, October 10. The ambassador had been recalled at the beginning of the month after critical remarks by President Emmanuel Macron – exclusively reported through The world, Saturday October 2 – against a “Politico-military system” Algerian ” tiredness “, he accused of maintaining a “Memorial rent” by serving his people a “Official story” who “Not based on truths”.

The French president also said that “The construction of Algeria as a nation is a phenomenon to watch. Was there an Algerian nation before French colonization? That is the question (…) “. These statements have particularly upset Algerian opinion.





Macron wants “appeasement”

“History must not be falsified”Tebboune told Algerian media on Sunday in his first public statement in reaction to the French president’s remarks. The Algerian government had denounced “Irresponsible words” and an “Iunacceptable interference in its internal affairs ”. The overflight of its airspace by French military planes participating in Operation “Barkhane” in Mali was also prohibited.

“The State is standing with all its pillars, with its power, the power of its army and its valiant people”, added President Tebboune on Sunday. He also underlined with regard to Algerian history and French colonization, that“We cannot act as if nothing had happened”. For “The rest is their internal affairs”, he said in an allusion to possible electoral aims of the critical remarks of Mr. Macron.

Tuesday, Emmanuel Macron said he wanted an “appeasement” on the memorial subject between France and Algeria, calling for “Walk together” and to “Recognize all memories”.