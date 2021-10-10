Presidential 2022: what our poll compiler says 6 months before the 1st round

They are visible in the graph below which aggregates, HuffPost, all the polls published since the end of August. At the end of each survey, we publish a weighted average of the last five surveys, giving more weight to the most recent. Objective: precisely, to avoid the jolts and to take more interest in the dynamics of the candidates; positive, they can put a personality into orbit, but conversely, it appears very difficult to reverse them when they are negative.

Yet even today, the candidates, their teams and almost all observers have their eyes turned to these opinion polls. And especially this week. While the first round of the presidential election will take place in exactly six months, on Sunday April 10, 2022, the last few days have indeed seen their share of small jolts in the polls.

POLICY – Everyone will tell you, polls are not an exact science. And especially not a prediction of the election results. Because remember, five years ago, at the same time, Alain Juppé was to become the new President of the Republic. And in the same month of October 2016, François Hollande was still a potential candidate for his succession. Now it is Emmanuel Macron who won, beating in particular Benoît Hamon, candidate of the PS.

In this, this initial analysis of our poll aggregator is nevertheless rich in lessons. The first, and the most spectacular, is of course the meteoric progression of Eric Zemmour. Tested since the end of August, the far-right polemicist who has still not been officially declared has seen his score double in six weeks. Six months before the first round, he is credited with 13.9% of voting intentions, which is now more than Xavier Bertrand, candidate of the Republican right who has the highest score (13.7%) but who fails to break through.





Macron’s solidity, dispersion to the left

The rise of the former journalist of the Figaro took place, as we can see on the curve, to the detriment of Marine Le Pen. If an investigation gave the candidate of the National Rally relegated to third position, she still keeps another 2.5 points ahead. But the slope is dangerous for the 2017 finalist who has already lost 5 points in six weeks, which today places her 5 points below her first round score in 2017 (which was already lower than the voting intentions that she was harvesting in the fall of 2016).

The other striking lesson is to see the almost straight yellow line, corresponding to the score of Emmanuel Macron. While neither Nicolas Sarkozy nor François Hollande managed to be re-elected at the end of their five-year term, the current tenant of the Elysee Palace has a solid base. Since the summer, he has recorded around 24% of voting intentions, which corresponds to his score in the first round in 2017.

Last central point six months before the first round: no left-wing candidate manages to gain the upper hand to establish himself as the unifying force. Candidate for a month, Anne Hidalgo has not (yet?) experienced an inversion of its curve. Jean-Luc Mélenchon tops out at around 8%, whereas he was well above 10% five years ago. Rest Yannick Jadot which we foresee a timid breakthrough since his victory in the environmentalist primary. But still too fair to cross the curve with the rebellious candidate. And above all insufficient to become a serious rival for qualification in the second round.

The survey aggregator of the HuffPost, how it works? Each new poll of the intention to vote for the presidential election is taken into account in our compiler. This then calculates the new average of the scores achieved by each candidate over the last five surveys published. The more recent the survey, the greater its weight in this average. Click here to download a list of all polls used for this article.

