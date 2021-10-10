Prime Audiences: What score for the new France 2 program, “the quiz of champions” broadcast last night against “The Voice All Stars” on TF1?

Yesterday evening, in prime-time, TF1 broadcast its tele-hook “The Voice All Stars”, presented by Nikos Aliagas. On France 2, the great champions of TV games faced off in the “Champions Quiz” with this new format presented by Cyril Féraud in whom the channel believes a lot.

The host explains: “Today, in the biggest games in France, there are also Questions for a champion and The 12 blows of noon. So we really had to bring everyone together. The candidates come to put their knowledge is strained. They are overtrained people, with lists and review books so they never get tricked. “

The final goal: to win 20,000 euros for the association of their choice. To do this, they must first pass the 4 rounds, which compile speed questions, lists, multiple choice questions, various general culture tests, etc. But the game is careful not to exclude viewers.

“The stake is that the show remains an entertainment and that the televiewers can, them too, play at home”, supports Cyril Féraud. “There’s a lot of joke and humor; it won’t be a boring quiz night.”

So what audience for this program? A great success for this premiere which is close to 3 million and only 300,000 viewers of TF1!