    Prime Audiences: What score for the new France 2 program, “the quiz of champions” broadcast last night against “The Voice All Stars” on TF1?

    Yesterday evening, in prime-time, TF1 broadcast its tele-hook “The Voice All Stars”, presented by Nikos Aliagas. On France 2, the great champions of TV games faced off in the “Champions Quiz” with this new format presented by Cyril Féraud in whom the channel believes a lot.

    The host explains: “Today, in the biggest games in France, there are also Questions for a champion and The 12 blows of noon. So we really had to bring everyone together. The candidates come to put their knowledge is strained. They are overtrained people, with lists and review books so they never get tricked. “

    The final goal: to win 20,000 euros for the association of their choice. To do this, they must first pass the 4 rounds, which compile speed questions, lists, multiple choice questions, various general culture tests, etc. But the game is careful not to exclude viewers.

    “The stake is that the show remains an entertainment and that the televiewers can, them too, play at home”, supports Cyril Féraud. “There’s a lot of joke and humor; it won’t be a boring quiz night.”

    So what audience for this program? A great success for this premiere which is close to 3 million and only 300,000 viewers of TF1!


    Murders in Lille
    21.3% market share

    4,022,000 viewers


    The Voice All Stars
    19.1% market share

    3,249,000 viewers


    The Champions Quiz
    16.2% market share

    2,907,000 viewers


    Dr Harrow
    7.4% market share

    1,442,000 viewers


    Close call
    6.1% market share

    1,164,000 viewers


    Columbo
    3.5% market share

    666,000 viewers


    Atlantic Crossing: Royal Liaison
    2.2% market share


    419,000 viewers


    Attack on Florence Cathedral
    2.1% market share

    415,000 viewers


    100 days with the animals of Puy du Fou
    1.5% market share

    287,000 viewers


    Criminal Chronicles
    1.5% market share

    284,000 viewers


    Return to primary instinct
    1.4% market share

    274,000 viewers


    The little history of France
    1.5% market share

    259,000 viewers


    Josephine, guardian angel
    1.3% market share

    253,000 viewers


    The Simpsons
    1.2% market share

    228,000 viewers


    Kung Fu Panda: Paws of Destiny
    1% market share

    188,000 viewers


    Ghost adventures
    0.9% market share

    170,000 viewers


    The worst accidents
    0.7% market share

    141,000 viewers


    Modern Family
    0.4% market share

    72,000 viewers

