Prime Audiences: What score for the new France 2 program, “the quiz of champions” broadcast last night against “The Voice All Stars” on TF1?

Yesterday evening, in prime-time, TF1 broadcast its tele-hook “The Voice All Stars”, presented by Nikos Aliagas. On France 2, the great champions of TV games faced off in the “Champions Quiz” with this new format presented by Cyril Féraud in whom the channel believes a lot.
The host explains: “Today, in the biggest games in France, there are also Questions for a champion and The 12 blows of noon. So we really had to bring everyone together. The candidates come to put their knowledge is strained. They are overtrained people, with lists and review books so they never get tricked. “
The final goal: to win 20,000 euros for the association of their choice. To do this, they must first pass the 4 rounds, which compile speed questions, lists, multiple choice questions, various general culture tests, etc. But the game is careful not to exclude viewers.
“The stake is that the show remains an entertainment and that the televiewers can, them too, play at home”, supports Cyril Féraud. “There’s a lot of joke and humor; it won’t be a boring quiz night.”
So what audience for this program? A great success for this premiere which is close to 3 million and only 300,000 viewers of TF1!
Murders in Lille
21.3% market share
4,022,000 viewers
The Voice All Stars
19.1% market share
3,249,000 viewers
The Champions Quiz
16.2% market share
2,907,000 viewers
Dr Harrow
7.4% market share
1,442,000 viewers
Close call
6.1% market share
1,164,000 viewers
Columbo
3.5% market share
666,000 viewers
Atlantic Crossing: Royal Liaison
2.2% market share
419,000 viewers
Attack on Florence Cathedral
2.1% market share
415,000 viewers
100 days with the animals of Puy du Fou
1.5% market share
287,000 viewers
Criminal Chronicles
1.5% market share
284,000 viewers
Return to primary instinct
1.4% market share
274,000 viewers
The little history of France
1.5% market share
259,000 viewers
Josephine, guardian angel
1.3% market share
253,000 viewers
The Simpsons
1.2% market share
228,000 viewers
Kung Fu Panda: Paws of Destiny
1% market share
188,000 viewers
Ghost adventures
0.9% market share
170,000 viewers
The worst accidents
0.7% market share
141,000 viewers
Modern Family
0.4% market share
72,000 viewers
