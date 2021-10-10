Princess Charlene of Monaco underwent surgery in South Africa under general anesthesia related to an infection of the ears, nose and throat she contracted in May. Everything “went very well,” a source at the princely palace told AFP on Saturday. “The princess underwent an operation on Friday which went very well. This operation under general anesthesia is the last of the operations that she had to undergo following her ENT (otolaryngological) infection. She is now under observation for 48 hours, ”the source said.

For several months in South Africa, her country of origin, Charlene of Monaco, wife of Prince Albert of Monaco, underwent surgery on August 13, of which few details had been made public. He had come to join her with his children during her convalescence, and had mentioned an imminent return of Charlene of Monaco on the Rock.





“She is still in South Africa but will return very soon”, said the prince, before adding “we must take stock with the doctors in a few days”.

In early September, the princess was hospitalized urgently after becoming unwell due to complications from the serious infection of the ear, nose and throat she contracted in May, her foundation said in a statement. . She had been admitted under a pseudonym to a hospital in Durban, Kwazulu-Natal (east), after collapsing in the lodge where she had been staying for several months.

Former swimmer, Charlene Lynette Wittstock, born in 1978, married Prince Albert II of Monaco in 2011.

The ten years of marriage could not be celebrated in July in the Principality due to the absence of Charlene. Albert is the son of Prince Rainier III and Grace Kelly, a famous American actress who tragically died in a car accident in 1982.