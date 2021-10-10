PSG – Neymar Ballon d’Or, the scandal denounced

Neymar is on the official list of candidates for the Ballon d’Or 2021 to everyone’s surprise. The organizer justifies this choice to include the player of PSG and Seleçao, but without convincing.

France-Football, which has been organizing the Ballon d’Or since its first edition, unveiled the list of footballers in the race for the most precious individual trophy in this sport on Friday. Each time, the announcement of the competitors vying for the Ballon d’Or gives rise to debates and forecasts on the name of the future winner, and the same goes for the 2021 edition, especially since there really isn’t a huge favorite for this honorary award. Lionel Messi? Karim Benzema ? Kylian Mbappé? Jorginho? Robert Lewandowski? Everyone has their own idea of ​​the answer, but one player focuses all the criticism, it is obviously Neymar. Because to everyone’s surprise, the striker of PSG and the Brazilian team is on this list of candidates for the Ball and it shocked a lot of people. For its part, France Football has justified this.

Indeed, the football weekly has revealed the secret of Neymar’s presence. ” Why is he on the list? More on his reputation than on his performances in 2021, where he was injured at the end of winter. But Neymar remains an exceptional player, capable of making the decision with a gesture, a goal, a pass or a penalty. Along with Lionel Messi, he was voted best player of the Copa America after leading Brazil to the final », Writes France-Football in order to justify the presence of the Brazilian star of Paris Saint-Germain in the final list for the Ballon d’Or 2021. Arguments not really audible as Neymar has been ghostly with PSG this year, and again more since the start of the 2021-2022 season.

Neymar is living a very average sporting year 2021

With just nine goals scored in 2021, three of which were from penalties, Neymar is having one of his worst years since signing at PSG for € 222m in 2017, and there is no real case for that he is a candidate for the Ballon d’Or, his participation in the Copa d’America with Brazil not having been breathtaking. Result, on social networks, Neymar has once again taken dear, even though he is in no way responsible for his presence in this list of candidates for the Ballon d’Or, the 10th time in his career for the Brazilian player. of Paris Saint-Germain.





[Info] This is already the 10th Ballon d’Or nomination for Neymar Jr. (29). “1% chance, 99% faith. “🙏🏽🇧🇷 #PSG 🔴🔵 [📸 FF] pic.twitter.com/iTMxrNvjfF – Inside Parisien • PSG (@InsideParisien) October 9, 2021

The fact that France Football advances as a primary argument «lhas reputation of Neymar Clearly annoys football fans. “IThey no longer even hide to justify the presence of Neymar: his reputation rather than his level. A Ballon d’Or should never be awarded to a person for being famous “,” Neymar in 2021 is 9 goals including 6 from the penalty spot and only 3 in the game! but according to Twitter experts he deserves his place in the 30 nominees of the Ballon d’Or … “,” Is there Neymar but not Verratti for the golden ball? Always the same stuffing every year. I have to stop paying attention to it. “, There are many questions about this appointment of the former Barcelona.

Simplesmente Neymar Jr na Copa America of 2021 pic.twitter.com/LSLMh6zIb0 – Neymar Jr Sincero (@neymarsinceru) October 8, 2021

The fact remains that despite this nomination, and the words of Lionel Messi that he said he could vote for Neymar if he was a member of the jury, Neymar’s victory in the Ballon d’Or race would probably be the surprise of the century. Not sure that the journalists who will designate the 2021 winner will push the envelope to award the trophy to Neymar, while only PSG, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi or even Gianluigi Donnarumma can claim it in a much more serious way.