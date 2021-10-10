PSG: Neymar wonders about his future in football – football

A player of undeniable talent, Neymar has been a bit lost in recent years and is no longer one of the most successful players in the world. At the dawn of his 30 years, the Brazilian and Paris Saint-Germain striker wonders about his future in football.

Qatar, the last World Cup for Neymar?

If the absence of some players (Douard Mendy, Marquinhos, Federico Chiesa) in the list for the Ballon d’Or alerted, the presence of others also made people talk. In particular that of Neymar, who scored only 9 goals, including 6 penalties, in 2021.

A record unworthy of such talent, unable to find its best level. If he sometimes manages to achieve genius blows of which he has the secret, the Paris Saint-Germain striker is aware that time flies. Maybe faster than expected.

Neymar’s last World Cup?

In the documentary Neymar & The Line Of Kings which will soon be broadcast by DAZN, the South American briefly mentioned his future in an extract unveiled by the English channel. A sequence that makes people talk since the second highest scorer in the history of the Seleao (69 goals) could play in Qatar his last World Cup, he who will only be 30 years old in 2022.

I think it will be my last World Cup , dropped the main interested, who took his family to fourth place in 2014 and until the quarter-finals in 2018. I will do whatever we can to win in 2022. It has been my dearest dream since I was a child to lead my country to victory. I hope to get there , continued the Parisian.





Neymar wonders about his desire to continue

It is especially another passage of his short speech which made bounce on social networks. And for good reason, Neymar is already wondering about the rest of his career, which he does not see as long as those of other football titans like Cristiano Ronaldo (36 years old) or Zlatan Ibrahimovic (40 years old). I don’t know if I still have enough spiritual strength to continue playing football , warned Neymar.

Is the former Santos player aware that his body may no longer follow, he who has suffered numerous injuries in recent years? This would not be surprising for a player who has missed 107 games for Paris since his arrival in 2017 (123 games out of 230, 53.5%). A fairly worrying mental fatigue for PSG, which recently extended its number … until June 2025.

