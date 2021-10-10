PSG – PSG football: Neymar retired from 2022, the shock info

Neymar is not expected to go further than the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with Brazil. The number 10 of PSG made a pretty amazing outing on his football career.

For a long time, Neymar’s lack of invisible work was made up for by his talent. But it is clear that over the years, the Brazilian international seems to be regressing, even if he remains obviously a very great player, capable of dazzling. The numbers prove it. Neymar scores less, delivers fewer assists, dribbles less, tries less in general. Since the start of the season, he has scored only a small goal with PSG, against OL, on a penalty. Many observers criticize Neymar for his lack of professionalism. He would play poker and video games until late at night, he likes to party, especially in the summer. The former FC Barcelona player returned from vacation with extra pounds. His physical condition is not optimal, although the season has already started well. Even in this context, PSG did not hesitate to extend it last May until 2026. A mistake? Some are seriously starting to think so.

“I don’t think I am mentally strong enough to still manage my life as a footballer”

In a teasing for the documentary “Neymar Jr And The Line Of Kings” broadcast by DAZN, the star of PSG has indeed made a rather surprising confidence, on the rest of his football career, especially international. But not that if we trust his speech. “The 2022 World Cup will surely be my last World Cup. I don’t think I am mentally strong enough to manage my life as a footballer yet. I will give everything to win with Brazil and make my dream come true ”, released Neymar. In Qatar, the Brazilian will be almost 31 years old. He admits half-heartedly that he does not necessarily want to make additional efforts, to recover even better, as the thirty-something still as good or even better did: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski or Karim Benzema. Very bad news for PSG too, Neymar especially having the desire to give everything for another year. Afterwards, it could be more complicated.