Purchase guide. All Peugeot 308s tested. Which one to choose ?

The success of the second generation Peugeot 308 (2013-2021) forced Peugeot to surpass itself to shape a worthy heiress. In order to live up to its mission and keep up with the times, the new lioness shows the muscles thanks to a powerful design and she is changing her habits in terms of engines. There is only one diesel left in its catalog (against five at the launch of the previous model), gasoline is limited to 130 hp, and the plug-in hybrid comes into action with two versions. To be complete, let’s add that the electric version will arrive in the range in 2023.

Along with the physical change of the new 308 comes increasing dimensions. The lioness takes its ease with a length increased to 4.36 m, a growth of 11 cm. The SW version, launched a few weeks after the sedan, also stretches to reach 4.64 m, or 5 cm more. Its trunk emerges at 608 l, which positions the 308 Break as the good alternative for families who will find themselves too cramped in the sedan.

The Peugeot 308 2021 marks significant progress in its interior with a screen and a multimedia interface allowing it to catch up on the competition. This new development can also be found among the strengths listed below. On the following pages, you will find the details of the equipment, our opinion on the engines and our choice.

The strengths of the Peugeot 308

Its efficient and comfortable chassis. The 308 is renowned for its handling, and the new opus does not disappoint. Despite a front axle a little less responsive than that of the old model, the dynamism is there. Based on the EMP2 platform which also serves the new DS 4 and Opel Astra, the Lioness adds improved ride comfort, as well as careful soundproofing.

Its multimedia interface. This was its weak point, and the 308 corrects the shooting brilliantly. Based on a 10-inch screen that progresses in graphic quality and customizable touch-sensitive keys, the new i-Connect interface puts Peugeot back in the race, especially against the Volkswagen Golf. The 308’s system is even more intuitive to use and it doubles as the OK Peugeot intelligent voice command to change the radio, program a destination or adjust the air conditioning.





Its excellent AGR seats. The comfort of a car is judged above all over the long haul, and during our first 1000 km test we applauded the quality of the AGR-certified seats in the GT finish. Variety of settings, density of the foam and ergonomics form a comfortable set over long distances. A very good point. Note, however, that these seats are optional on the Allure, Allure Pack and GT finishes.

The weak points of the Peugeot 308

The reduced range of heat engines. The 308 switches to electrification with its plug-in hybrid versions. And, unlike the competition, this transition takes place to the detriment of gasoline engines, which are limited to two powers (110 and 130 hp) on the basis of the three-cylinder block 1.2. If you want more than 130 hp, you have to check the 180 hp rechargeable hybrid with too much financial effort (€ 7,700) to be made profitable by an individual. In addition, the trunk and tank lose capacity due to the presence of the battery. Too bad the 308 doesn’t do like the new DS 4, which completes its petrol offering with 1.6 PureTech 180 and 225 hp engines.

The hidden counter. Depending on the morphology and the driving position, we do not see all of the counters, hidden by the top of the steering wheel. The debate has been going on at Peugeot since the first 208, which inaugurated the i-cockpit in 2012, but that did not prevent the success of the models. The new 308 seems to us to suffer a little more from this arrangement because of the 3D display which requires the digital panel to be lowered. We were embarrassed, but the best thing is to get on board at a dealership and take the time to adjust your driving position to make up your own mind.

The vertical bench backrest and the trunk. The 308 has grown (+ 11 cm), but the centimeters are not found in the passenger compartment or in the trunk, which shrinks to 412 l of volume (- 8 l). To preserve the luggage compartment, Peugeot even straightened the back of the bench to the detriment of postural comfort.