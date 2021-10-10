More

    Quinté + on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Auteuil: the forecasts

    Find Dominique Cordier’s predictions for the quinté on Sunday October 10, 2021 at Auteuil, the André Adèle Prize. Departure at 3.15 p.m. 16 starters. Steeplechase. 3,700 meters. Horses 5 years old and over.

    Short distance and demanding course make this event a very difficult Quinté +. Despite the heavy weight he is forced to carry, it is impossible not to trust the 2. Filup, who has just won the Auteuil steeplechase and can here continue his enviable career in the specialty (three courses, two victories, an honorary accessit).

    Presented by Arnaud Chaillé-Chaillé, the 8. King Elvis has just made a good comeback on the Auteuil steeplechase. By making progress on this attempt at recovery, it will have no difficulty in integrating the right combination of Quinté. It’s our last minute.


    On the outsiders side, the two horses at the bottom of the table are all possibilities for fourth and fifth places at good odds.

    The predictions:

    3. Filup
    8. King Elvis
    2. Beryl Baie
    7. The Big Green
    5. Muhtemps
    16. Last Scream
    15. Here He Comes

    The last minute :

    8. King Elvis

    Results for Friday 8 October at Vincennes:

    In this evening marked by social movements, the favorite of RTL was beaten on the post. The last minute gave up all luck from the start, where, once is not customary, he set off at a gallop.

    

