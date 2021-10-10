Quinté PMU – Prediction of the PRIX ANDRE ADELE Oct. 10, 2021

Quinté + Sunday at Auteuil with a category handicap in steeplechase (ref. +14), over 3700 meters, for all horses 5 years old and above having raced since January 1 of last year included. The ground is announced sticky (4.2) by France Galop. EPHEDRINE (our photo) is able to play a leading role.

6 EPHEDRINE : Third in the Prix Jean Victor, steeplechase on the 4,400 meters course, on June 5 at Auteuil, this regular mare has just finished sixth for her comeback on September 23 on the hurdles of Compiègne. In value 57, it has proven its competitiveness in handicaps of this kind. It’s a first chance.

9 FELISSA : Training companion ofEphedrine, this 6-year-old mare has five victories (three over steeplechase, two over hurdles) in ten outings. It is still very perfectible and will begin this Sunday at Auteuil. Considering its potential and the success of its trainer, it will logically be very visible.

11 MONTGEOFFROY : Second on September 13 in a race with conditions on the 3,500-meter course of the Auteuil steeplechase, this 6-year-old gelding from the training of Joel Boisnard has an obvious chance, especially since he is in good shape and very consistent.

3 FILUP : He does all his shopping and won very easily on September 10 on the 3900 course of the Steeplechase de Compiègne. For his first handicap on the big obstacles, in value 57.5, he seems able to distinguish himself.

7 THE BIG GREEN : It has good performances in steeplechase, at Auteuil er Compiègne. This 5-year-old gelding from the training of Francois Nicolle has the means to play a good role in such a lot.

1 APPLE’S FAN : Very confirmed in steeplechase, at Auteuil and in the provinces, it ranked fifth in Quinté + on August 23 on the big obstacles at Clairefontaine-Deauville. Despite his 72 kilos, he has a say in this lot.

8 KING ELVIS : Fourth behind Montgeoffroy on September 13 at Auteuil, this resident of Arnaud Chaillé-Chaillé made an encouraging comeback that day. He is a valid outsider.

2 BERYL BAY : Very efficient steeplechase during the first semester, at Auteuil and in the provinces, he is coming back to school here after more than three months of absence. This quality jumper deserves credit in this handicap.

In case of non-runner : 5 MUTHTEMPS

Nicolas Labourasse’s selection

REGULAR CHANCES 11 MONTGEOFFROY 3 FILUP 7 THE BIG GREEN OUTSIDERS 1 APPLE’S FAN 8 KING ELVIS 2 BERYL BAY

