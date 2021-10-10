Quinté PMU – Prediction of the PRIX ANDRE ADELE Oct. 10, 2021

The Canalturf.com forecast
Quinté + Sunday at Auteuil with a category handicap in steeplechase (ref. +14), over 3700 meters, for all horses 5 years old and above having raced since January 1 of last year included. The ground is announced sticky (4.2) by France Galop. EPHEDRINE (our photo) is able to play a leading role.
6 EPHEDRINE : Third in the Prix Jean Victor, steeplechase on the 4,400 meters course, on June 5 at Auteuil, this regular mare has just finished sixth for her comeback on September 23 on the hurdles of Compiègne. In value 57, it has proven its competitiveness in handicaps of this kind. It’s a first chance.
9 FELISSA : Training companion ofEphedrine, this 6-year-old mare has five victories (three over steeplechase, two over hurdles) in ten outings. It is still very perfectible and will begin this Sunday at Auteuil. Considering its potential and the success of its trainer, it will logically be very visible.
11 MONTGEOFFROY : Second on September 13 in a race with conditions on the 3,500-meter course of the Auteuil steeplechase, this 6-year-old gelding from the training of Joel Boisnard has an obvious chance, especially since he is in good shape and very consistent.
3 FILUP : He does all his shopping and won very easily on September 10 on the 3900 course of the Steeplechase de Compiègne. For his first handicap on the big obstacles, in value 57.5, he seems able to distinguish himself.
7 THE BIG GREEN : It has good performances in steeplechase, at Auteuil er Compiègne. This 5-year-old gelding from the training of Francois Nicolle has the means to play a good role in such a lot.
1 APPLE’S FAN : Very confirmed in steeplechase, at Auteuil and in the provinces, it ranked fifth in Quinté + on August 23 on the big obstacles at Clairefontaine-Deauville. Despite his 72 kilos, he has a say in this lot.
8 KING ELVIS : Fourth behind Montgeoffroy on September 13 at Auteuil, this resident of Arnaud Chaillé-Chaillé made an encouraging comeback that day. He is a valid outsider.
2 BERYL BAY : Very efficient steeplechase during the first semester, at Auteuil and in the provinces, he is coming back to school here after more than three months of absence. This quality jumper deserves credit in this handicap.
In case of non-runner : 5 MUTHTEMPS
Nicolas Labourasse’s selection
The ZEturf.fr forecast
FILUP on its way!
We discuss here the big handicap of the day, reserved for older horses and contested in steeplechase, which will be support of Ze5-Event this Sunday at Auteuil.
Filup has just materialized its great consistency this year with a flamboyant success on the steeple of Compiègne, and as it also won on this one, it will appear as an essential base at first glance.
Ephedrine, undoubtedly well brought for this meeting and this return on the steeplechase, where it is irreproachable, will lead the opposition with Montgeoffroy, which will be better over the distance of the day, and King elvis, absent for a long time and which is gradually returning to its best. Muthtemps has just come back to success and will also be part of the good possibilities afterwards, in the company of Felissa, newcomer to Auteuil, but very skilled and regular, from Beryl Berry, who fits but has proven his suitability at this level, and Trendy, fifth of the Prix Violin II recently.
Quinté BetClic.fr forecast
The André Adèle Prize, quinté this Sunday at Auteuil, is offered to aged steeplechase-chasers. Triple represented, Francois Nicolle seems to hold the keys to this race.
