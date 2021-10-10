More

    Real Madrid fans ready to betray Spain for Mbappé?

    This Sunday evening (8:45 p.m.), the French team challenges Spain in Milan on behalf of the 2021 Nations League final. For this match where the Blues, reigning world champions, are slightly favorites, Didier Deschamps should be able to count on a little over 60 million supporters.

    Real fans against Luis Enrique and for Mbappé

    Indeed, even if La Roja is an institution in Spain, some Iberian fans are ready to turn away according to the correspondent of RMC on the spot Fred Hermel: “There is a very strong resentment against Luis Enrique who took no Real Madrid player at the Euro. So that part of the supporters of Real will support the France team for Benzema and for the one they want to see one day in white: Kylian Mbappé ”.

    It is true that, for many weeks, the budding friendship between the 30-year-old striker from Real Madrid and the native of Bondy has been making the headlines of a Spanish press who dreams of seeing them associated in the White House.


    Real Madrid fans behind the Blues?

    Up against Luis Enrique, Real Madrid fans are ready to turn away from the Spain team to support France in the Nations League final. Especially if it can serve as an argument for signing Kylian Mbappé.

