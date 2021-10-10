release of a Colombian nun kidnapped in 2017 by jihadists

A Colombian Franciscan nun detained by jihadists in Mali for four years was released on Saturday, October 9, the Malian presidency announced in a statement. Gloria Cecilia Narvaez, who is part of the Franciscans of Mary Immaculate, was kidnapped on February 7, 2017 near Koutiala, 400 km east of Bamako. She had then worked as a missionary for six years in the parish of Karangasso with three other nuns.

According to one of her colleagues, Sister Carmen Isabel Valencia, Sister Gloria Cecilia Navarez had voluntarily surrendered to her captors as they prepared to kidnap two younger nuns. “I’m the superior, take me”, she said, according to this colleague.

The presidency of Mali welcomed, on Saturday, “The courage and bravery of the sister”, specifying that this release is “The crowning of four years and eight months of combined efforts by several intelligence services”.

“I thank the Malian authorities, the president, all the Malian authorities for all the efforts you have made to free me. God bless you, God bless Mali ”, said the nun on Malian public television. She appeared alongside the interim president, Colonel Assimi Goïta, and the Archbishop of Bamako, Mgr Jean Zerbo.

” She’s healthy “

In a letter sent in July by the Red Cross to her brother, Sister Gloria Narvaez explained that she was detained by “A group of GSIM”, the Support Group for Islam and Muslims, linked to Al-Qaeda.

The release of the 59-year-old Colombian nun was confirmed to Agence France-Presse (AFP) by the Archbishop of Bamako, Mgr Jean Zerbo, who assured that she ” is doing well “. “We prayed a lot for his release. I thank the Malian authorities and the other goodwill which made this release possible ”, said the archbishop.





The brother of the ex-hostage, Edgar Narvaez, expressed his emotion after receiving confirmation of the release. “Thank goodness she is healthy, they sent me pictures and she looks good”, reacted Edgar Narvaez, in a brief conversation with AFP.

The president of the Episcopal Conference of Colombia, Bishop Mario de Jesús Álvarez Gómez, expressed his “Immense joy”.

“I am very happy with the news of the release in Mali of our dear compatriot, the nun Gloria Cecilia Narváez, a goal that we had set ourselves within the national government and for which we worked with the president. [colombien Ivan] Duque for many months ”, declared in a statement the Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marta Lucía Ramírez who also underlined the “Humanitarian efforts of the French government to contribute to this success”.

An official at Bamako airport, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that Gloria had arrived in the Malian capital on Saturday evening from where she was due to fly to Rome. The Colombian woman’s departure from Bamako was confirmed by the city’s archdiocese.

The efforts pursued

The president of the transition in Mali, Colonel Assimi Goïta, assured in a statement, the Malian people and the international community that “Efforts are underway” to release all those held in Mali.

Kidnappings are common in this Sahelian country caught in turmoil since the outbreak of independence and jihadist insurgencies in the north in 2012. The conflict has left thousands dead and hundreds of thousands displaced, despite the intervention of UN forces , French and African.