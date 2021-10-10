relive the victory of the Blues in the final of the League of Nations

Still led by the score, the Blues have once again found the resources to reverse the match against La Roja, thanks to Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé, and offer themselves the second edition of the League of Nations.

Three years after the 2018 World Cup, celebrated under the storm of the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, the Blues won their second international trophy in the Didier Deschamps era, the League of Nations. Against Spain, in the final, France has long been on the ropes.

A goal from Mikel Oyarzabal rewarded the domination of La Roja (64th). But Karim Benzema, the return of this year 2021 with the Blues, gave the two teams equal with a wonderful shot wound from outside the area (66th). Thrown to the limit of offside, Kylian Mbappé came to capsize with happiness the 4000 French fans present at San Siro (80th). Relive the match live with commentary.