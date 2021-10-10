Renowned Parisian gynecologist disputes accusations of former patients

Two complaints were filed against the gynecologist, a specialist in endometriosis. The Paris public prosecutor’s office opened an investigation at the end of September for “rape by a person having authority over a minor over 15 years old”.

A renowned gynecologist from the Tenon hospital in Paris, Emile Daraï, targeted by an investigation for “rape of a minor”, “strongly disputes the charges against him” by former patients, his lawyer announced Sunday, October 10 in a statement. “He will explain this in the context of the investigations opened by the Paris prosecutor’s office, the AP-HP [Assistance publique – Hôpitaux de Paris] and Sorbonne University “, specifies his lawyer, Me Alain Jakubowicz.

A specialist in endometriosis, head of the gynecological-obstetrics and reproductive medicine department at Tenon hospital, Emile Daraï is the target of at least two complaints, according to a judicial source. The Paris public prosecutor’s office opened a judicial inquiry on September 28 for “rape by person having authority over a minor over 15 years”. The investigations were entrusted to the Brigade for the protection of minors.





The teacher “learned from the press that complaints were filed against him for rape, vaginal and rectal examinations without consent, brutal gestures and acts of verbal and psychological abuse”. “While his name is thrown away without the slightest reservation, he ignores all the facts with which he is overwhelmed, under cover of the anonymity of those who denounce them”, adds his lawyer.

“If the complainants’ words are to be heard, they constitute neither absolute truth nor proof”, underlines the teacher’s advice. Following several testimonies from former patients, the AP-HP and Sorbonne University launched an internal investigation on September 20. The two institutions announced on Friday that they have “noted with Pr Émile Daraï his withdrawal from his responsibilities as head of department and educational manager” so that “this investigation can take place in the greatest serenity”.