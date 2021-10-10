Restyled Citroën C3 Aircross test (2021): in full puberty

These “funny” shapes are always very divisive at Citröen. So much so that, even internally, there was a need for maturation to develop all of the manufacturer’s models and the C3 Aircross is no exception. Of course, the urban SUV keeps a sidewalk adventurer state of mind. But if he was dressed until now in school clothes, entering college and the hypersensitivity of the appearance that goes with it justifies a new appearance. Since it’s the first impression that counts, the front side evolves deeply, less curvaceous, with drier musculature. The optics that included the fog lights have also been subdivided and the large grille vents are equipped with a dental appliance-style grille that seems to want to bite the asphalt. The front shoe has also become more aggressive, more angles.

These hormonal changes are not found at the back, however, with very few changes, except for the graphics of the louvers now completed with a very “swag” mirror effect. In the same spirit, the colors of the C3 Aircross wardrobe are enriched with 3 new body colors (Kaki Gray, Voltaic Blue and Blanc Banquise) and 2 new textured colors of inserts via the Color Packs. In all, 70 combinations will be possible (depending on finish).

More practical and comfortable

No major changes on board but easy to adapt evolutions such as the central touch screen which, due to puberty of course, goes from 7 to 9 inches (from the Shine finish). Praised by customers, a small central box with shutter has also appeared between the front seats. The “Coke-holders” have, for their part, been repositioned alongside the mechanical handbrake control, which has become more conventional (exit the gas grip style of Mirage 2000).

Overall, the choice of colors and materials is less extravagant than before with less contrasting colors, again to the benefit of a certain maturity. As for the seats of the C3 Aircross, they offer real sneaker comfort, especially by checking the option of Advanced Comfort seats (between 400 and 1000 euros depending on the type of material) which add a very pleasant support during long journeys. Optional on Shine (300 euros) and standard on Shine Pack, the two highest finishes unfortunately, the so practical sliding bench seat allows the C3 Aircross to increase the already very satisfactory legroom by default or the boot capacity. from 410 to 520 liters. This is completed by the possibility of placing the front passenger seat on a shelf, to load the surfboard flat, for example.

A little behind in mechanics and technologies

Since the platform remains the same as when it was released in 2017, the C3 Aircross cannot be completely redesigned in terms of engines. So no hybridization, not even slight.

We suddenly find the PureTech petrol units of 110 hp in 6-speed manual gearbox only and 130 hp in EAT6 automatic gearbox only. A Diesel offer is also still available with the BlueHDI 110 ch (BVM6) and 120 ch (EAT6).

It is also because the platform remains unchanged that the C3 Aircross cannot yet offer all the latest geeks’ gadgets. It still offers, depending on the finishes or options checked, a color head-up display, Apple Car Play and Android Auto (wired) compatibility, the 360 ​​° camera and Park Assist or even the Grip Control dear to the French group (which will allow you to get out of certain sandy, snowy or muddy situations). No 100% digital meter, however, level 2 autonomous driving or even adaptive cruise control.





Cool baba spirit

Riding a C3 Aircross is like riding a skateboard. The steering is precise with good handling, but the roll is omnipresent when entering the curves. The good side of things is a soft comfort in Zen driving but this C3 Aircross should not be rushed too much so as not to provoke a teenager’s whim.

If the 3-cylinder PureTech and its 130 hp in our case is sufficiently energetic, the EAT6 gearbox shows, for its part, a little laziness. Still in full fat when you need her to overtake. As a bowl of Chocapic to wake her up, you should not hesitate to give very frank pressure on the accelerator. But beware, pulling too much on the rope and it is again the guaranteed teenage crisis, materialized by consumption which skyrockets. If on our Provençal route, mixing all types of roads, we consumed 7 l / 100 km on average, it didn’t take much to gain an additional 1l / 100 km in 3 turns.

An attractive price

At 27,200 euros, our test model C3 Aircross PureTech 130 EAT6 Shine Pack represents the top of the range in gasoline to which we can still add a few small options (Grip Control or head-up display for example) at very moderate prices. By bringing it closer to a few competitors such as the Peugeot 2008 PureTech 130 EAT6 Allure (from 28,100 euros), the Hyundai Kona CRDi 136 DCT-7 Creative (from 29,900 euros and only Diesel in box auto) or the Seat Arona TSI 150 DSG7 Xperience (from 28,200 euros), we realize that Citroën offers a very attractive price for those who want to combine a relatively powerful petrol engine with an automatic transmission, all with a dowry practically pushed to the maximum. Certainly the cited competitors offer more technology and a few additional horses. But the Citroën C3 Aircross is already taking remedial lessons to be up to date with its next generation.