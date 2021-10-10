More

    Richard Berry: his ex Catherine Hiegel expresses himself with anger and does not mince his words

    Entertainment


    During an interview with the JDD, and revealed this Sunday, October 10, Catherine Hiegel gave a violent rant against Richard Berry.

    Fingered by his eldest daughter Coline Berry-Rojtman for alleged acts of incest, Richard berry recently took to his Instagram account to make an important career announcement. Despite the scandal caused by the affair that bears his name, the actor will resume the performances of the room Pleadings from October 31, 2021 at the Théâtre Libre, in the tenth arrondissement of Paris. Unbearable for Catherine hiegel, who confided in the columns of JDD, on newsstands this Sunday, October 10, 2021. The actress can not bear that her ex-companion and father of her daughter can be invited to recite texts by Gisèle Halimi, female lawyer who died in July 2020.

    We can not prevent it but that Richard put on a lawyer dress and say texts by Gisèle Halimi makes me throw up!, she lamented. “It was a friend, a real one. She didn’t even touch a fee.“Usually discreet, hardly stealing light from his daughter Coline who decided to break his long silence, Catherine hiegel however revealed that he had been the victim of domestic violence during his romance with Richard berry in the 1970s. However, this is his first rant against the actor. Confronted to his daughter’s incest accusations, enough to make her fall from the clouds, she can not help supporting her. “What her father did to her I couldn’t imagine.

    Coline Berry-Rojtman “revolted”

    Anger like that of Coline Berry-Rojtman, who was just as outraged as Catherine hiegel to learn that his father would be back on stage. She therefore retaliated by means of a letter to the president of the Bar of the Paris Bar, on September 2, 2021. “If my father denied (in the media) the accusations against him, he has however since this complaint, publicly admitted serious facts repeated domestic violence“, recalled the young woman. She therefore added to be”rebellious“to see Richard Berry playing the role of a lawyer for women and children.

    Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge

    © Giancarlo Gorassini

    2/12 –

    Richard berry
    He will resume the Plaidoiries representations on October 31, 2021

    © RACHID BELLAK

    3/12 –

    Richard berry
    Richard Berry on November 11, 2016

    © COADIC GUIREC

    4/12 –

    Catherine hiegel
    An unbearable situation for his ex-partner, mother of Coline Berry Rojtman

    © COADIC GUIREC

    5/12 –

    Catherine hiegel
    Catherine Hiegel on February 17, 2017


    © Agency

    6/12 –

    Catherine hiegel
    She ranted in the columns of JDD

    © JACOVIDES-MOREAU

    7/12 –

    Richard berry
    Richard Berry on Jun 4, 2019

    © JACOVIDES-MOREAU

    8/12 –

    Richard berry
    Richard Berry remains presumed innocent of the facts with which he is accused

    © LIONEL URMAN

    9/12 –

    Richard berry
    Richard Berry on Aug 3, 2020

    © AGENCY

    10/12 –

    Catherine hiegel
    Catherine Hiegel on Aug 6, 2020

    © Capture TV BFMTV via Bestimage

    11/12 –

    Coline Berry-Rojtman
    Coline Berry-Rojtman accuses her father of incest

    © Capture TV BFMTV via Bestimage

    12/12 –

    Coline Berry-Rojtman
    She filed a complaint against him


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleMax Verstappen, 2nd behind Valtteri Bottas in Turkey, takes the lead of the championship at the expense of Lewis Hamilton
    Next article“The French government is complicit in large-scale tax evasion”

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC