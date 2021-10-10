Richard Berry: his ex Catherine Hiegel expresses himself with anger and does not mince his words

During an interview with the JDD, and revealed this Sunday, October 10, Catherine Hiegel gave a violent rant against Richard Berry.

Fingered by his eldest daughter Coline Berry-Rojtman for alleged acts of incest, Richard berry recently took to his Instagram account to make an important career announcement. Despite the scandal caused by the affair that bears his name, the actor will resume the performances of the room Pleadings from October 31, 2021 at the Théâtre Libre, in the tenth arrondissement of Paris. Unbearable for Catherine hiegel, who confided in the columns of JDD, on newsstands this Sunday, October 10, 2021. The actress can not bear that her ex-companion and father of her daughter can be invited to recite texts by Gisèle Halimi, female lawyer who died in July 2020.

“We can not prevent it but that Richard put on a lawyer dress and say texts by Gisèle Halimi makes me throw up!“, she lamented. “It was a friend, a real one. She didn’t even touch a fee.“Usually discreet, hardly stealing light from his daughter Coline who decided to break his long silence, Catherine hiegel however revealed that he had been the victim of domestic violence during his romance with Richard berry in the 1970s. However, this is his first rant against the actor. Confronted to his daughter’s incest accusations, enough to make her fall from the clouds, she can not help supporting her. “What her father did to her I couldn’t imagine.“

Coline Berry-Rojtman “revolted”

Anger like that of Coline Berry-Rojtman, who was just as outraged as Catherine hiegel to learn that his father would be back on stage. She therefore retaliated by means of a letter to the president of the Bar of the Paris Bar, on September 2, 2021. “If my father denied (in the media) the accusations against him, he has however since this complaint, publicly admitted serious facts repeated domestic violence“, recalled the young woman. She therefore added to be”rebellious“to see Richard Berry playing the role of a lawyer for women and children.

