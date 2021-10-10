Roberto Martinez lets out a hell of a rant

Does defeat taste more bitter in Belgium than elsewhere? Difficult to say but the recent words of the national coach, Roberto Martinez, make it clear that the new failure of the Red Devils is very badly experienced among our neighbors. In defense of the Belgians, it must be said that the circumstances are enough to cause frustration. This Sunday, the first nation in the FIFA rankings has indeed lived a complicated afternoon, losing 2-1 against Italy for the small final of the Nations League, and this after having touched the amounts on 3 occasions. In a press conference, the former manager of Everton could not hide his disappointment and pointed the finger at the refereeing decisions during this match for 3rd place.

“We didn’t deserve to lose with these 3 posts. With all due respect for the refereeing, there was no penalty (obtained by Chiesa, transformed by Berardi in the 65th for the 2-0, Editor’s note) ”, he explained at first, before continuing, with a touch of lucidity. “ But hey, we have to defend a lot better from a corner, that’s a fact. But the game was different than against France. We were in control, even when we were down 2-0, the score against us did not affect our performance. It’s a good sign, but we should certainly not concede five goals in two games. We must be more vigilant. “





Martinez did not digest the match against France

But that’s not all. Facing the press, Roberto Martinez continued to attack the referees. “I’m always very respectful to the referee, but in a tournament like this you need a lot of experience and you need referees who already have experience on these stages. Two advantages were not granted and the performance was poor, the penalty was the perfect example ”, he argued, before all this follows again on the stunning defeat of his men against the France team (3-2) in the semifinals of the League of Nations.

“We are very frustrated by the intervention of the VAR against France, we must make the referees responsible. But why didn’t he intervene today when the referee needed a helping hand and the yellow was given to Vertonghen, only to him? The frustration grew over time. “ You will understand, the coach of Belgium, who also made a point of honor that the press judges with more tweezers, has difficulty digesting the last days lived by him and his band. What to feed a little more the mockery towards our Belgian friends … but also the rumors sending the Spanish technician of 48 years, who did not rule out the idea of ​​a departure, on the bench of FC Barcelona?