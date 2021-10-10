More

    Rui Costa is the new president of Benfica

    After the resignation of Luís Filipe Vieira on Saturday, he who had been in the presidency since 2003, Benfica knows its new president for the next four years: the former Portuguese international Rui Costa (94 caps, 26 goals). The 49-year-old leader won in the presidential elections against his opponent Francisco Benitez, winning 84.48% of the vote. More than 40,000 voters took part in this election, a record.

    For his first speech as president benfiquista, the former attacking midfielder of Fiorentina and AC Milan said he was delighted with this great victory: “I take the biggest responsibility of my life. I know the responsibility I have on my shoulders. It is a day that makes me very proud. It was the 10th of the 10th, so it had to happen. I won’t be president for just one party, but for all the Benfica fans. I appreciated everyone’s support and I do not despise those who did not vote for me. I enjoyed reaching 40,085 voters. It’s extraordinary. It’s important for me, for Benitez and for this club. The big victory is that Benfica took a landslide victory with 40,085 voters. Benfica is alive and very much alive. “



