Saudi Arabia already ready to help Paris and QSI?

If Saudi Arabia’s arrival in Newcastle is not necessarily good news for OM (where some supporters fantasized about the arrival of Prince Al-Walid) or rival Premier League clubs, the fact that a new Gulf country injects liquidity into European football is not bad news for all … and especially not for PSG.

Indeed, if we are to believe the Daily Mail, the Magpies already have a nice envelope (220 M €) for January 2022 and is ready to seize some business in the Mercato. One of Newcastle’s priorities is also leading to Paris … On a player that Leonardo would like to exfiltrate: Mauro Icardi.

Newcastle ready to pay € 50m for Icardi

Under contract until June 2024 with a big salary, the former Interiste – who displays interesting statistics since his arrival (36 goals in 72 games) – must be satisfied with the crumbs behind the trio Neymar – Mbappé – Messi. A situation that annoys QSI a little, eager to free up payroll and to bring in some cash. According to the British media, Newcastle is ready to match the € 50 million claimed for Mauro Icardi.



