Secret forgotten Forsaken Zombie Cold War, how to do it in Call of Duty? – Breakflip

For season 6 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War the developers have introduced the Forgotten (Forsaken), the ultimate boss of Zombie mode. Find here how to complete the secret.

With the release of season 6 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players were able to discover a new chapter of the game’s Zombie mode. The latter ending with a dantesque fight against a boss named theForget (or Forsaken in its original version).

Find below how to overcome the secret of the Forgotten on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

How to do the secret of the Forsaken in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?

With the last season of Cold War, players will be able to face the Forgotten (Forsaken) in Zombie mode but will first have to access it by collecting several items to complete this secret.

Flapix revealed in video how to complete the Secret of the Forgotten on Cold War

Find below the summary of the steps to follow to overcome the secret of the Forgotten in the Zombie of Cold War.





Unlock the Pack-A-Punch by following the objectives on the screen.

by following the objectives on the screen. Interact with the button to the right of the window closed by metal curtains. Players will then need to collect three items to craft the Eliminator.

Go in the fuel treatment area . You must then interact with a control panel and maintain. Players will then have to survive for a while. Pick up the tank which appears.

. You must then interact with a control panel and maintain. Players will then have to survive for a while. which appears. Destroy the balls that appeared around the black aether crystals . Once done it is necessary use special weapon (Chrysalax) to destroy the crystals. Then pick up a line to throw at the abomination and then defeat it. You have to start over for each crystal.

. Once done it is necessary (Chrysalax) to destroy the crystals. Then pick up a line to throw at the abomination and then defeat it. You have to start over for each crystal. Run the abomination through one of the walls of offices to retrieve the second part.

to retrieve the second part. Kill a special zombie in front of the Grand Prix machine in the arcade for r pick up the ARC-XD before sending it to the TV store to detonate it under the counter . Then retrieve the TV on the wall.

. Then retrieve the TV on the wall. Build the device at the end of an alley near the Quick Revive. Wait a few minutes before activating it.

Escort the new machine while remaining within its perimeter . Do not forget to feed it with the crystals present on the sides.

. Do not forget to feed it with the crystals present on the sides. Once there, players will need to equip themselves before opening the door and facing the Forgotten.

To defeat the boss you have to destroy the crystals present on his body in order to remove his shield and do him damage. Do the operation three times.

