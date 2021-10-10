seizure of 500 kg of cocaine worth 118 million euros

Police in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates seized 500 kg of cocaine worth some 118 million euros, and arrested a suspect, according to a statement released on Sunday.

“Dubai police recently foiled an attempt to smuggle 500 kilograms of pure cocaine into the country with the aim of selling it“, Is it indicated in the press release, without further details on the place and the date of the operation. “The drug, with a market value of more than 500 million dirhams, had been concealed in (…) a container», It is specified.





A person from the Middle East and suspected of having served as an intermediary for an international cartel was also arrested, according to the same source.

Dubai customs regularly announce drug seizures in this emirate, one of the seven members of the United Arab Emirates federation with very strict drug laws. Drug trafficking is punishable by the death penalty, often commuted to life imprisonment.

