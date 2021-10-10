More

    seizure of 500 kg of cocaine worth 118 million euros

    NewsWorld


    Police in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates seized 500 kg of cocaine worth some 118 million euros, and arrested a suspect, according to a statement released on Sunday.

    Read alsoSix questions to understand crack traffic in Île-de-France

    Dubai police recently foiled an attempt to smuggle 500 kilograms of pure cocaine into the country with the aim of selling it“, Is it indicated in the press release, without further details on the place and the date of the operation. “The drug, with a market value of more than 500 million dirhams, had been concealed in (…) a container», It is specified.


    A person from the Middle East and suspected of having served as an intermediary for an international cartel was also arrested, according to the same source.

    Read alsoDubai World Expo: the 5 innovations that France wants to export internationally

    Dubai customs regularly announce drug seizures in this emirate, one of the seven members of the United Arab Emirates federation with very strict drug laws. Drug trafficking is punishable by the death penalty, often commuted to life imprisonment.

    To see also – Colombia: 1.2 tonnes of cocaine seized


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleJulia Paredes finally reveals why Maxime left her at 7 months pregnant (EXCLUDED)
    Next articlewe explain the controversy between France and the United Kingdom about the Channel crossings

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC