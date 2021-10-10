Shannen Doherty posts new, heartbreaking photos of her battle with cancer

The Charmed star shared new photos on October 9 from a crucial day in her fight against cancer. Shannen Doherty continues to educate all of her subscribers for Pink October.

October is breast cancer awareness month, and some stars with the disease take the opportunity to send strong messages through social networks. This is particularly the case of actress Shannen Doherty who, a few days ago, shared two heartbreaking photos of her fight against cancer. First diagnosed in 2015, the Charmed and Beverly Hills star was in remission in 2017 before her breast cancer returned to reach stage 4 in 2020. Rather than hide this diagnosis, Shannen Doherty quickly made the courageous decision to share with her followers his struggle and his journey, especially for sensitize the almost 2 million people who follow her.

This October 9, Shannen Doherty shared two new photos which return this time to one of the difficult stages of chemotherapy: hair loss. “When I started chemo, I tried to wear a cooling helmet in hopes of keeping my hair down. Even though it works for a lot and I find it amazing, it didn’t work for me. Big tufts of hair fell out when I washed them, we could see my skull in several places and it was harder and harder to hide thatThis prompted the actress to make a difficult decision which, as can be seen in the second photo she shared, broke her heart.

A very difficult decision to make

“I finally made the decision to shave off what was left of my hair. It was a fight in itself. I loved my hair very much. In a way they defined me, and they also protected me a bit. I share with you the day I made the decision to shave my head “. The message is followed by the hashtag for breast cancer awareness which, although mostly taking place in October, remains a staple all year round.

