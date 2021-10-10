Shannen Doherty shares harsh photos of the day she shaved her head because of chemotherapy

On Saturday October 9, 2021, Shannen Doherty shared heartbreaking photos on Instagram. While she had to shave her head, the former Beverly Hills star agreed to confide in this extremely difficult moment.

Six years ago, Shannen Doherty announced that she was suffering from late-diagnosed breast cancer. Despite her remission in 2017, the actress saw her breast cancer reach stage 4 last year. While she lost her hair, the star wished to confide in this ordeal. “When I started chemotherapy, I tried to wear a cooling helmet in hopes of saving my hair. While it works for a lot and is amazing, it didn’t work for me. My hair was falling out in clumps when I washed it, I was bald and it was getting harder and harder to cover it“, she said. Finally, Shannen Doherty added:”I finally made the decision to shave off what was left of my hair. It was a battle in itself. I loved my hair. It had defined me to some extent and provided me with some sort of security blanket. I share with you the day the decision was made to shave my head.“

The day before, the ex-star of Beverly hills had shared two intimate snapshots of his battle with cancer. On the first, fans could see her head shaved, with a bloody handkerchief in one nostril. On the second, the star appeared lying on a bed and wearing Cookie Monster pajamas. In all transparency, Shannen Doherty had unveiled: “For this special month, I would like to show you a bit more of my personal journey, from my first diagnosis to my second. Is it pretty? NO, but it’s honest and my hope in sharing is that we all become educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like.“Finally, the actress had added:”I hope that I encourage people to have mammograms, to have regular exams, to overcome the fear and to face what may come their way.“

Shannen Doherty remains optimistic

Last November, the star had confided at length about her fight to her friend Sarah Michelle Gellar for Entertainment Tonight. Wishing to reassure her fans, the actress said: “I’m fine. I love when people tell me, ‘I’m praying for you.’ But at a certain point the time comes when you have to say, ‘It’s okay, it’s okay.’ I feel good, I am fine. There are many people in the world who are in need of your prayers. Me, I feel really in good shape. I have a wonderful medical team who treat me …“Finally, she added:”If I keep talking about my story, it’s because I really want to contribute to cancer education and awareness, while also helping to raise more money.“

