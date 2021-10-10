Shiba Inu defends $ 0.000024, aims for new heights

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action formed a historic bullish candle this week with an appreciation of 330%. As the price of SHIB pulls away from the top towards the end of this week, expect the bulls to wait for the first level of support to open up as an entry point for another rally towards $ 0.00004000.

The price of the Shiba Inu offers entry levels for patient buyers.

The price of the Shiba Inu is not yet out of steam after this week’s bullish rally. While SHIB’s price action looks a bit over the top and nearly impossible to enter, it still shows some attractive entry levels for buyers who missed the train. One of those levels can be identified at around $ 0.00002391. While not clear on a weekly chart, the daily chart shows that this level has held some average highs. As resistance turns into support, expect the bulls to take this opportunity to enter a long position.

As cryptocurrencies take center stage, expect a rally in Bitcoin to $ 60,000 to match the price action of SHIB to hit $ 0.00004000. We can expect a historic high for SHIB. The rally would have even more room to trade higher, as hitting a new high will attract even more buyers. The SHIB is now in a bullish cycle that nothing seems to stop today.





The price of SHIB could correct further down to $ 0.00002000 if the bulls do not want to risk being stopped in the middle of the rally and seek a lower entry level to get involved. If Bitcoin sentiment, which for now acts as a favorable tailwind in the knock-on effect for the SHIB price action, turns negative. In this case, SHIB could even see an almost complete reversal of gains and fall back towards $ 0.00001240.