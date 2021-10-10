Sleep, nightlife, how the Covid calmed us down [EXCLUSIF]

COVID – Paul, 34, a real estate agent in the beautiful Parisian neighborhoods, is the party type. When the bars reopened in June 2021, he was among the first to enjoy them until the early hours of the morning. But since then, between her 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter and her good early bedtime habits taken over confinements and curfews, outings have become scarce.

We are far from his thrilling life before the pandemic, but “it did me good”, he admits. Eighteen months after the arrival of the Covid, “the world before” as we used to call it is still a sweet memory. The question, however, is no longer whether we will come back to it, but what to keep.

23% of 25-34 year olds go to bed earlier

Go to bed earlier, go out less often, eat a sometimes healthier diet, as revealed by a exclusive study carried out by the YouGov institute for The HuffPost, the Covid has not completely disrupted our social habits, but has partly calmed them down, especially for urban young people.

Let us therefore take the time at which we are going to sleep. Like Paul, 20% of the inhabitants of a large city questioned in this poll say they are now going to bed earlier than before the pandemic. This figure rises to 21% for 18-34 year olds including 23% for 25-34 year olds, an age group where nightlife social life is generally very busy. Overall, 12% of French people now go to bed earlier.

Precisely in terms of our nightly social life, even if the hangouts have reopened in fine weather, the party may not be beating as loud as before. 45% of French people say they go out less often than before the pandemic in the evening. A figure that is stable for all ages surveyed by the YouGov study. 51% of French people also say that they limit the number of guests they receive at home, whether they are family or friends.

More alcohol and less sport

Valentin, 28, is a journalist. Before the pandemic, his daily life was punctuated by hectic evenings until the early hours of the morning. Now, if the desire is still there, the offer is not as rich as before, especially in the queer community of which he is a part. “The party has resumed this summer, but not as much as before the Covid. I go out a lot, but in the end a little less than before, because there are fewer parties. ”



Less going out and less alcohol? Not really. Since the last confinement, 84% of those questioned have not indeed increased their alcohol consumption, since the reopening of bars and restaurants, they are 87%. But, unsurprisingly, 18-34 year olds are the most likely to drink more than before (27%), as are students (29%), people with children (17%) and people living in a big city ( 23%).

These categories were in the viewfinder of Public Health France who already warned about the increase in alcohol consumption in May 2020. These are the same categories of people who also say they do less sport than before the Covid. 32% of 18 – 34 year olds are in this case, for example.

The content of our plates has also evolved with the Covid. Again, those in their twenties and thirties are the most sensitive to these changes. 29% of 18-24 year olds claim that their diet is less healthy. Among 25-34 year olds, 23% agree, but also 38% find that they eat healthier.

Proof that we are adapting, forced and constrained to these transformations, the Covid is also gradually disappearing from the front of the stage. It becomes normal. For 61% of French people, the Covid is no longer a central subject in friendly and family conversations. 55% of respondents spend less than five minutes on this topic in their discussions.

