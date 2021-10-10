Spain enraged over Kylian Mbappé’s goal

What follows after this advertisement

In this Nations League final very poor in scoring chances, Mikel Oyarzabal probably thought he had done the hard part by opening the scoring in the 64th minute. Unfortunately for the Spaniards, Karim Benzema quickly allowed the Blues to pick up (66th), before Kylian Mbappé crucified them ten minutes from time. Except that after watching the slow motion, the achievement of the Paris Saint-Germain striker seemed tainted with an offside.

But while we expected to see the referee of the meeting cancel the French goal, the latter finally granted it. A decision which inevitably had the gift of annoying the Spaniards. “They are killing football”, title itself Marca on his One of Tomorrow. As for the men of La Roja, the feeling that prevailed was disbelief. “From the sidelines, it looked like he was offside, but I don’t want to talk about what I can’t control”, said Luis Enrique.





A misunderstood rule

Clearly, the new rule applied by the referee is struggling to pass. “On the offside, there are new standards and each referee interprets them as he wants, and in this specific case, it was in favor of the French. I don’t want to say more ”, lamented Aymeric Laporte. For his part, Eric Garcia did not digest this arbitration decision either. “The ball goes off my back, I throw myself and hit it with my heel. Mbappé is offside. The referee tells me that because I am touching it and not moving away from it, I intend to play the ball and that is the rule. A defender can never deviate from it. There is clearly an offside ”.

Finally, Sergio Busquets was a little more incisive in his intervention. “The second goal seemed to be offside. Mbappé was offside, but the referee said Eric Garcia had tried to play the ball, which canceled the offside. The action must be intentional and Eric just wants to cut the trajectory, he does not miss his control. Eric wants to play the ball because otherwise it is Mbappé who gets it while he is offside. It does not make sense ! “ Difficult to see clearly.