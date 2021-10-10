Spain – France – LIGUE DES NATIONS – Les notes des Bleus: Benzema Ballon d’Or style, Pavard with his head in the bag

Hugo Lloris: 6.5

Unemployed for an hour, he conceded a goal on the first dangerous action of the Spaniards. If he can not do much, he will be blamed on the other hand for a catastrophic kicking game. Returning so much ammunition, while the ball burned the feet of the Blues, helped embarrass France. But he pulled out the decisive parade against Oyarzabal in the last minutes before an incredible horizontal in the last seconds. The job is done.

In short… Lead soles but guardian angel all the same.

Benjamin Pavard: 3.5

Stuck between the offensive demands and the defensive duties of a position that requires a large volume of play, Pavard was still lost on his right side. A good center (8th) to his credit and then a real difficulty to exist. Its technical limits penalized France in the outings of the ball just like its hesitations in the placement. The second period was particularly painful when La Roja insisted on her side. Pogba then Lloris did not fail to raise his straps furiously (54th).

In short… He is not a piston. Definitively.

Replaced by Léo Dubois (79th), full of nerve and daring.

Jules Koundé: 6

He gains in authority and confidence over the selections. This Sunday, he played as a boss with covers, spurts and even a flashback full of relevance in front of Oyarzabal (45th). Guilty of a big technical error (53rd), he still has to progress in concentration.

In short… The strongest of defenders.

Raphaël Varane: not rated

After 40 minutes where he spent his time cutting lines and suffering in the restart, he came out with an ankle injury. But the boss of the French defense confirms his decline in selection for several months now.

Replaced by

Dayot Upamecano: 3

But what goes through his mind every time he wears the blue jersey? This Sunday again, he was eaten by Oyarzabal on the opening scoring even though he seemed to be in control. Didier Deschamps continues to trust him, aware of his potential. But that the jersey of the France team weighs heavily on his shoulders. He ended up better, but the damage was done.

In short… Deschamps’ patience undoubtedly has limits.

Presnel Kimpembe: 5

He too started with unclear ideas like this technical error which could have been expensive (20th). But little by little he got back into the game and his taste for combat in the last ten minutes was a precious crutch.

Théo Hernandez: 5.5

Completely upside down in the first period, he sought the forward run for 45 minutes. The Milanese experienced a lot of waste in his outings and Torres put him to death. Perked up by his strike on the crossbar, he ended up like a ball in the winger position and he too is at the origin of the French awakening like his decisive pass for Mbappé (80th).





In short… He turned on the switch at the hour of play.

Théo Hernandez during France-Spain Credit: Getty Images

Aurélien Tchouaméni: 6

His physical presence posed problems for Spain who severely dried him several times at the start of the match. Of course, his large build is not always an asset against small and very lively players. He always had the concern to revive cleanly and he launched the opportunity which puts the Blues back in the match on the crossbar of Hernandez (64th).

In short… 21 years old, 5 selections but the boy is not shy.

Paul Pogba: 7.5

What if he hadn’t been there? Not always irreproachable in his placement in the first period, if the mobility of Gavi embarrassed him, it is he who wakes up the Blues completely anesthetized. By his behavior, by his impact in the duels and especially by the clairvoyance of his ball exits, he completely put France in the direction of the game as on the first goal he initiated by giving air to the game.

Paul Pogba during France-Spain in the Nations League final Credit: Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann: 4

It is he who is in charge of doing, of offering support. And in the first half, we didn’t see him. When Spain put less intensity and when Pogba got into speed, he served as a relay to throw the arrows. But he must weigh more.

Replaced by Jordan Veretout (90th).

Kylian Mbappé: 5.5

Soft grips, timid intentions and awkwardness: Mbappé’s first hour of play is infinitely poor. But his calls ended up cracking the Roja and he scored the goal that changed everything. After all, that’s what we ask, right?

In short… Ultimately decisive.

Why Mbappé’s goal was awarded

Karim Benzema: 8

It took him one, only one to turn a pebble into a diamond. An innocuous pass from Mbappé for a cross mine in the skylight. At the moment, he walks on water and fortunately the Blues can count on him. A caviar for Hernandez (64th), another for Mbappé (72nd) and a fantastic last half hour. Thirty minutes worthy of a Ballon d’Or.

In short… Without him, nothing would have been possible.

Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé, the two scorers of the Blues in the Nations League final Credit: Getty Images

