Spain – France: The composition of the Blues in 3-4-3 with Presnel Kimpembe and Aurélien Tchouaméni

The victory against Belgium, torn off hard, visibly satisfied Didier Deschamps. This Sunday, to face Spain at San Siro in the final of the League of Nations, the coach of the Blues made only two changes in his starting XI and maintained his confidence in his system, the 3-4- 3. One of its modifications is constrained by the package of Adrien Rabiot, affected by the Covid. It is, unsurprisingly, Aurélien Tchouaméni, very convincing from the top of his 4 selections, who will start in the midfield alongside Paul Pogba.

In difficulty against the Belgians, Lucas Hernandez leaves his place to Presnel Kimpembe, usual holder of the post but author of a sluggish start to the season with both PSG and the Blues. For the rest, Deschamps maintains his confidence in his two pistons (Benjamin Pavard and Théo Hernandez) as well as his indestructible attacking trio (Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema).





No Koke for Spain

At kick-off, Griezmann will not face Koke, his friend and club teammate, replacing in favor of Rodri, a Manchester City midfielder. Compared to the victorious team of Italy (2-1) Wednesday in Milan, the other change in the Spanish team concerns the central defense with the establishment of Eric Garcia at the expense of Pau Torres.

