Spain – France – “The most intelligent”, “a fabulous person”: Who is Tchouaméni, the new crack of the Blues?

With him, everything flows naturally. He arrived in the French team with the assurance of a briscard, played his first match as if it were the 50th and performed his first press conference with aplomb, freshness, confidence and wit. Aurélien Tchouaméni is ahead. Which is good since the package of Adrien Rabiot, affected by the Covid-19, frees him a starting place for the Nations League final on Sunday against Spain. At 21, the Monegasque has impressed since his debut in Blue in September and his 4 selections were all opportunities to get excited about the new sensation of French football.

For his first against Ukraine, he was the one and only satisfaction. But what is striking since his arrival at Clairefontaine is the ease with which he has melted into the collective and the nerve it takes to take the game on his own when you land in the middle of the world champions. An attitude that did not surprise his U17 trainer at the Girondins de Bordeaux, Jean-Luc Dogon: “Among all the young people I have known, he is one of those with the greatest character. He’s the smartest too, tells us the former Bordeaux defender. He prepares and anticipates everything. I can tell you that he has given a lot of thought to his career. Very attentive, he is always in questioning, analyzing and he has been mature for a long time already.“

Nations League – Finals “300% with Spain”: Laporte, the snub of the Blues awaits his revenge 10 HOURS AGO

Deschamps in full mystery: towards a big surprise against Spain?

At 18, Ligue 1 on weekends, Europa League on Thursday

“She is a fabulous, well-behaved, polite person with an uncompromising family, enlightens us Eric Bédouet, the coach of his professional beginnings in Bordeaux. It is not in the standard of what is done today.“No wonder then to see him find his place among the best players in the world. Tchouaméni, even at 21, has long prepared to reach the top.”He’s not a boy, he’s a man, Paul Pogba had said of him from the hazing against the Ukrainians. He has exceptional physical and technical qualities. He’s very, very young, it’s the present and the future. “

A big character, an intelligence above the average and a course, too, which very quickly destined him to the very high level. In Bordeaux, he was given his chance very quickly, at 18 years old. In the company of the two other phenomena of Haillan, who have become his best friends, Zaydou Youssouf (then 19 years old) and Jules Koundé (20 years old), they sometimes go on to Ligue 1 on weekends and Europa League on Thursday. Chouaméni faces Slavia Prague, FC Copenhagen and Zenith Saint Petersburg after just celebrating his majority.

Birth certificate, reminder: Spain has always counted for the Blues

Eric Bédouet took the risk of launching the young Gironde guard and now notes that it was not in vain: “I knew I was going to get turned on throwing three such young players at the same time, remembers the former Bordeaux coach today. Of course we took a risk but I didn’t care since I was an interim coach. I told them: ‘Feed on everything you see’. We did something stupid, we lost points because of our youth, but today, it pays off. I am proud.”





The resemblance to Pogba is striking

A course, a size (1.87m), a personality and a technical profile which is reminiscent of the one alongside which he will play on Sunday against Spain. “The resemblance to Paul Pogba is striking, notes Eric Bédouet who also worked with “la Pioche” in the France team from 2014 to 2016. In terms of play, power, technique, they are very similar. In the impact, it’s the same, it’s tough. After Pogba, today, is on another planet but Aurélien could well join him there.“”He can still progress in recovery, scratch more balloons, notes Jean-Luc Dogon as an axis of progress for Tchouaméni. With more confidence he will attempt more strikes and perhaps even more surprising things in the future.“If, in addition, he still has some under the sole, Tchouaméni and the Blues risk living a long and beautiful love story.

Aurélien Tchouameni (French team) Credit: Getty Images

Nations League – Finals Griezmann, a centenary apart 10 HOURS AGO