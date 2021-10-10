Spain – France – Why Kylian Mbappé’s goal was awarded

The image is unequivocal. Kylian Mbappé is well offside when Théo Hernandez launches him in depth. However, the referee of the meeting did not hesitate for long. If the VAR intervened, he validated the second goal of the Blues, the one that tipped the match in favor of the world champions. Why ?

Because Eric Garcia touches, by tackling, the ball. The referee and his video assistants therefore believe that the Spanish defender intentionally deflects the ball and therefore puts Mbappé back in the game. “Mbappé was offside, but the referee said Eric tried to play the ball, but that’s not my feeling, railed Sergio Busquets after the meeting. You must be intending to play the ball, and he tried to cut the ball like any defender. He doesn’t play it. “The man in black felt that the defender had missed his intervention and that it was not a pure rescue tackle.

Was Kylian Mbappé’s goal against Spain wrongly validated? Credit: Getty Images

This rule is tough for us footballers

But the pill does not pass to the principal concerned, Eric Garcia: “Yes, I touch the ball and the referee tells me that since I am playing the ball, I put Mbappé back into play, confirmed the defender at the microphone of Cadena Cope. He told me that I should have not touched the ball. This rule is tough for us footballers.“Hard for footballers but, this Sunday, it made the Blues happy.

