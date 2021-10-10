Spain: La Roja’s response to the trio of Blues – football

Aware of the offensive qualities of the France team, Spain remains calm before the final of the Nations League this Sunday (8:45 p.m.). The selector Luis Enrique and his men believe that their collective strength can neutralize the French individuals.

Luis Enrique does not fear the attack of the Blues.

This is what the attack of the France team can look like. Against Belgium (3-2), at least in the second period, Kylian Mbapp, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann hinted at the potential of their trio.

Their performance did not escape Spain, future opponent of the Blues in the final of the Nations League this Sunday (8:45 p.m.), which knows the three French stars well.

Mistrust around Mbapp

La Roja, whose defenders are not known for their speed, know that one of the keys to the game will be their ability to neutralize this trio. Starting with the Parisian, untenable Thursday. It’s hard to stop him , replied Sergi Roberto Sport.

Against Belgium, we saw that even if they did not dominate the match, they remained very dangerous. With space, Mbapp is very difficult to stop, we can only make a mistake at the start of the counterattack. , considered the middle of Bara, whose remarks to Sport reflect mistrust. But above all not from fear. His teammate Mikel Oyarzabal indeed insisted on the collective strength of La Roja, according to him capable of neutralizing the French individuals.

Respect, but above all no fear





It is clear that they are very great players, we know their level. But we are not afraid of anyone, warned the winger of Real Sociedad in a press conference. We respect the opponent, it’s a great team, but without fearing anyone. We have shown that we have a great team, regardless of the name of the player on the field, we make the difference with our collective work. The one led by Luis Enrique who did not plan to adapt to the Blues after his success against Italy (2-1) on Wednesday.

LuisEnrique – We are going to put them in difficulty

The quality of their attack is indisputable. They are very good and able to tip a match individually. But we will not change anything that has allowed us to get here, announced the Spanish coach. We have ambition, quality and we are in a team sport. We are going to put France in difficulty, I don’t know if it will be enough to win, but we are very motivated. There is no better motivation than playing against the world champion after beating the winner of the Euro.

Unsurprisingly, we can guess that Spain will try to monopolize the ball, as usual. Moreover, the French coach Didier Deschamps admitted that it was impossible to deprive the Spaniards of possession, because of their technical qualities. We therefore know more or less the physiognomy of this final. It remains to be seen which of the two selections will succeed in imposing its strengths.

In your opinion, will Spain manage to neutralize the French attackers? Do not hesitate to react and discuss in the area add a comment …