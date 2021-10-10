Spain: Luis Enrique sees the Blues as “the best team in the world at individual level”

From our special correspondent in Milan,

A style opposition, from all points of view. Spain and France, who face each other in the Nations League final on Sunday, have little to do with each other. In the Roja corner, the “least favorite” nation of this Final Four, according to Luis Enrique will play without complexes and on his collective qualities. “The idea is to keep the ball like that, they won’t get it. And when we lose the ball, we will have to be aggressive and put collective pressure to prevent these great players from causing us problems. “

In the Blue corner, the team that the Spanish coach considers to be, no more, no less, the best in the world on an individual level. “You just have to look at the starting XI to see what kind of players we’re talking about,” said Enrique. These are club references. Their quality is indisputable, they are players capable of changing the game thanks to their individual qualities. “





Benzema-Grizou-Mbappé, nothing to do with MSN

The former Barça coach knows what it means, having had the MSN under his command, although he thinks that the France of Benzema-Griezmann-Mbappé is not comparable to his FC Barcelona. “Most of the teams playing against MSN were afraid of the trident but also of the other eight players, they defended and waited for the counterattack. While we are going to defend as usual. The coach of La Roja, however, admitted to having worked on individual instructions with his defensive line in an attempt to lock out the French trio. Enrique is sure to “pose problems” to the men of DD, although he doubts that this is enough. The Spaniard is counting on the prestigious opposition to transcend his group. “There is no better motivation than playing world champions to release our best game.”