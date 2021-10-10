Spain: the Blues win the League of Nations

FRANCE – SPAIN. The Blues won the second edition of the Nations League of football by beating Spain in the final by the score of two goals to one in a thrilling match. A result obtained thanks to goals scored by Benzema and Mbappé. Discover the summary of the match.

23:06 – Lloris lifts the trophy for France! Hugo Lloris lifts the Nations League trophy in front of his teammates on the lawn of Giuseppe-Meazza in Milan! The French can celebrate and savor their victory in this competition.

23:00 – Busquets elected best player Despite the defeat of Spain in the final against the Blues (2-1), Sergio Busquets was elected best player of this Final Four of the League of Nations by UEFA and will be able to console himself with this small trophy. The French will lift the trophy in a few moments.

22:56 – Pogba: “We are never satisfied” Paul Pogba, the midfielder of the France team, was also delighted, at the microphone of M6, to have won this League of Nations after a complicated match against Spain (2-1): “C ‘ It’s true that we started badly, we were dominated by Spain in the first half. We had to react after a goal. We have to do better, we know. But the result is victory at the end. If that’s how we have to win, why not? It’s always good to go get a trophy, we always thirst for trophies, we are never satisfied. “

22:51 – Benzema: “This team is very strong” Karim Benzema had a big smile when speaking at the microphone of M6, after this victory against Spain in the final of the League of Nations (2-1): “On a collective level and on a personal level it is is a dream evening. I really wanted to win a trophy with the France team and it is done today. It was a difficult match against a very good team where we showed strength of character. This team is very strong, never gives up and we have proven it again tonight.It is the sign of great teams: do not panic, wait for the right moment … that’s what we did. We didn’t give up until the end of the match and we managed to score those two goals. I’m going to enjoy it a bit and then we will qualify for the World Cup, hoping to get it. “

22:45 – France wins the League of Nations Thanks to this victory over Spain in the final (2-1), the French team becomes the second country to win this League of Nations after Portugal, winner of the first edition in 2019. What erase, a very small little, the disappointment of the Euro and the elimination against Switzerland in the quarter-finals.



22:40 – It’s over in Milan! Victory for France in front of Spain (2-1)! Mr. Taylor whistles the final whistle on the lawn of Giuseppe-Meazza! France won the Nations League by beating Spain (2-1) in the final, thanks to goals from Benzema (66th) and Mbappé (80th), who responded to a goal from Oyarzabal (64th).

22:38 – Lloris again! Spain gets a corner at the end of this extra time and Unai Simon, the goalkeeper of La Roja, goes up. The Blues are struggling to free themselves but a Spaniard takes over in the half-volley except that Hugo Lloris is still there to deflect!

22:36 – France: Veretout replaces Griezmann Didier Deschamps makes a defensive change in extra time. Antoine Griezmann is replaced by AS Roma player Jordan Veretout.

22:34 – Five minutes of added time Mr. Taylor allows five minutes of added time in the end of the match between Spain and France, which still leads the scoreboard (2-1). The Blues still have to hold out a bit!

22:33 – Mbappé logically warned Returning to defend to cut a Spanish counter, Kylian Mbappé commits a big fault on Yeremi Pino and logically collects a yellow card for this gesture.

22:32 – Lloris saves the Blues! What a stop for France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris! Oyarzabal swings a good cross at the entrance to the box and the ball goes well but Lloris deflects in two stages!

22:30 – Laporte collects a yellow card After a festival on the right side, Léo Dubois is stopped irregularly by Aymeric Laporte, who collects a yellow card for this gross foul. The free kick that follows does nothing, as Griezmann strikes wide over after a combination with Pogba.

22:28 – Spain: Luis Enrique makes two changes Luis Enrique, Spain coach, makes two changes to try to equalize in the end of the game. Ferran Torres and Rodri are replaced by Mikel Merino and Pablo Fornals respectively.

22:24 – GOAL for France signed Mbappé! (2-1) The French take the advantage ten minutes from the end of the match thanks to Kylian Mbappé! The PSG striker, served by Theo Hernandez, deceives Unai Simon after a superb stepover. The Spaniards claim an offside but Mr. Taylor validates the goal using the VAR. He actually seemed to be …

22:23 – France: Pavard replaced Second change in this match for Didier Deschamps. Benjamin Pavard is replaced by Léo Dubois on the right flank of the French defense.

