Squid Game, Alice in Borderland … Battle Royale not to be missed on Netflix

The Battle Royale has been on the rise for several years. Cinema, video games, anime and now TV series swear by a genre that pushes people to confront and even kill each other. Squid Game, the latest “Netflix Originals” bombshell, has shone a powerful spotlight on this concept. The editorial staff of JV invites you to discover the essential Battle Royale available on Netflix, but not only.

3%

We are starting this journey to the land of Battle Royale with a series that came straight from Brazil and aired between November 2016 and August 2020 on Netflix. 3% is an anticipatory thriller imagined and scripted by Pedro Aguilera, and directed among others by César Charlone (The Constant Gardener, Blindness) with in the main roles Joao Miguel, Bianca Comparato, Michel Gomes and Rodolfo Valente that you have seen in many Brazilian productions. Following a series of disasters, the world is in ruins. In this dystopian future, survivors are invited to take The Process. This is a test where the winners access the Other Shore, a heavenly place far from all misery where the famous 3% reside.

Alice in Borderland

We remain in the field of lethal gaming experience with the program that will follow, which appeared on Netflix in December 2020. Alice in Borderland is a Japanese drama series directed by Shinsuke Sato (Bleach, Kingdom, My Hero Academia) starring Kento Yamazaki (Kingdom, Ni no Kuni) and Tao Tsuchiya (Kenshin The Completion, Erased). This sci-fi thriller is a adaptation of the eponymous manga written and illustrated between 2010 and 2016 by manga artist Haro Aso. Arisu, a young man with no future, finds himself mysteriously projected into a depopulated Tokyo by the name of Borderland. In this strange world, citizens are forced to participate in various games that are often risky, sometimes deadly, in order to escape certain death.

Squid Game

Squid Game is an original South Korean suspense series produced by Netflix with the cast of Lee Jung-jae (An Affair, Typhoon), Park Hae-soo (God of War, Money Heist) and Jung Ho-yeon of which it is the first major role. This program was born from the fertile imagination of Hwang Dong-hyuk who is credited as both creator, director and screenwriter. The series quickly became an international phenomenon following its broadcast on the service of the American giant of SVOD during the month of September 2021. The story focuses on 456 people in debt who decide to participate in a mysterious competition with the result is the modest sum of 45.6 billion Wons. Small flat … to hit the jackpot, you have to survive a series of deadly games inspired by those of our childhood.

Animal World

What if gambling took on a whole new dimension? This is the starting point of the film Animal World directed and scripted by Han Yan with in front of the camera Li Yifeng (Sword of Legends, Sparrow, Mr. Six) and American actor Michael Douglas (Basic Instinct, Free Chute, etc.). This free adaptation of the manga Tobaku Mokushiroku Kaiji by Japanese artist Nobuyuki Fukumoto focuses his attention on the character of Zheng Kaisi. This young man, in debt of several millions following a bad investment, takes place aboard the Destiny ship to participate in a series of games of chance with the hope of canceling his debts in the event of victory.

Btooom!

It is time to completely change register, and to leave the field of the game to join that of the most elementary survival. Btoom! is originally Manga written and illustrated by Junya Inoue (Chrono Crusade, Batsugun) published between 2009 and 2018 in Weekly Comic Bunch magazine for a total of 26 bound volumes (or tankobon). In December 2012, Madhouse studios (Hunter x Hunter, No Guns Life, One-Punch Man, etc.) 12-episode animated series the first 50 chapters of the paper work. Ryota Sakamoto, an unconditional fan of the video game Btooom! and incidentally long-term unemployed, is kidnapped by mysterious individuals to take part in a life-size version of his favorite game. On this desert island, death is no longer simply virtual.

Death Race

Jason Statham, a key figure in action cinema and a recurring actor in Guy Ritchie’s, lands with a bang in Race to death (or Death Race) in 2008. This film directed by Paul WS Anderson (Mortal Kombat, Event Horizon, Resident Evil) is above all a modern remake of the feature film Death Race from the year 2000 (1975). If the initial premise deviates a little from the original concept of Battle Royale, the purpose remains the same. Prisoners are forced to participate in ultra-violent motor races in which death is omnipresent. In this prison context under high tension where the pilot who wins 5 victories is pardoned by the government, the former champion of motorsport Jason Ames is convicted of murder, and sent manu militari to the Terminal Island penitentiary.

As the Gods Will

We continue our bloody journey with a nugget coming straight from the Land of the Rising Sun still too often unknown to the general public. As the Gods Will (or Children’s games) is a supernatural horror movie directed in 2014 by Takashi Miike (Dead or Alive, Ichi the Killer, 13 Assassins) from a screenplay by Hiroyuki Yatsu. Great accustomed to adaptations, the ultra prolific Japanese director adapts here the first narrative arc of the manga imagined by Muneyuki Kaneshiro (Blue Lock) and Akeji Fujimura. This psychological thriller opens with Shun Takahata, a trouble-free high school student who finds life boring. Everything changes the day when a daruma, a figure of Japanese folklore, unleashes a murderous 1, 2, 3 sun in full swing.

Battle royale

It would be unthinkable to approach the concept of Battle Royale without talking about the saga at the origin of the genre. At the beginning, Battle royale is a novel published in 1999 from the pen of Japanese author Koushun Takami. A year later, in 2000, the famous director Kinji Fukasaku – initiator of the Yakuza Eiga film movement – slaps the 7th Art with an adaptation which marked a whole generation of film buffs in its time. The story of Battle Royale takes as its setting the near future. In a country of the Far East unable to stem the wind of rebellion which seizes the youth, the government passes the Battle Royale law, and forces high school students to kill each other in a limited time and in an isolated place of the rest of the world. If this concept sounds familiar to you, that’s okay. It has been reused by many video games, the best known of which are PUBG, Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Hunger Games

We end our overview of audiovisual works inspired by the Battle Royale with the cinematographic saga who played a big part in making actress Jennifer Lawrence the star we know today. Before being a popular phenomenon in theaters, Hunger Games is a literary series written by author Suzanne Collins between 2008 and 2010. The three novels were adapted from 2012 by directors Gary Ross then Francis Lawrence. The Hunger Games depicts a post-apocalyptic future placed in the hands of a powerful totalitarian government. On the ruins of what was once North America, the young Katniss Everdeen is forced to participate in the Hunger Games, a game show in which twelve teenagers compete for the pleasure of the people.

